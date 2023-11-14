Skip to main content

Life behind the lens

Singapore’s top travel influencers reveal downsides of fame

By LOUISA LIM |

Mum-of-two Dorothy Soh is also known as @dotzsoh to her 1.2 million followers on Instagram. She often travels alone, without her teen children or husband.
PHOTO: DOROTHY SOH
Sunrise and sunset can be the most impressive times of the day – as such, influencers often sacrifice their sleeping time for the best pictures.
PHOTO: DOROTHY SOH
A full-time travel influencer, Ms Soh also acknowledges that her income is anything but stable.
PHOTO: DOROTHY SOH
As more travellers seek inspiration online, this has raised the bar for travel influencers, says Bino Chua, or @iwanderrr.
PHOTO: BINO CHUA
Although he is not a full-time influencer, Mr Chua spends many of his evenings or weekends creating travel content for his 47,000 followers.
PHOTO: BINO CHUA
Adventure-loving couple influencers Thuymi Do and Mitchell Hyde say going to “off the beaten track” locations can be risky.
PHOTO: ADVENTURE FAKTORY
The number of aspiring influencers out there has also led to the dilution of standards and professionalism, with some buying likes or follows, according to Mitchell Hyde, one-half of @adventurefaktory.
PHOTO: ADVENTURE FAKTORY
Travel influencers: The reality and sacrifice behind the lens and dazzling Insta-facades
Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.