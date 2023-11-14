Life behind the lens

Mum-of-two Dorothy Soh is also known as @dotzsoh to her 1.2 million followers on Instagram. She often travels alone, without her teen children or husband.
Sunrise and sunset can be the most impressive times of the day – as such, influencers often sacrifice their sleeping time for the best pictures.
A full-time travel influencer, Ms Soh also acknowledges that her income is anything but stable.
As more travellers seek inspiration online, this has raised the bar for travel influencers, says Bino Chua, or @iwanderrr.
Although he is not a full-time influencer, Mr Chua spends many of his evenings or weekends creating travel content for his 47,000 followers.
Adventure-loving couple influencers Thuymi Do and Mitchell Hyde say going to “off the beaten track” locations can be risky.
The number of aspiring influencers out there has also led to the dilution of standards and professionalism, with some buying likes or follows, according to Mitchell Hyde, one-half of @adventurefaktory.
