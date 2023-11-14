Life behind the lens Singapore’s top travel influencers reveal downsides of fame

Mum-of-two Dorothy Soh is also known as @dotzsoh to her 1.2 million followers on Instagram. She often travels alone, without her teen children or husband. PHOTO: DOROTHY SOH

Sunrise and sunset can be the most impressive times of the day – as such, influencers often sacrifice their sleeping time for the best pictures. PHOTO: DOROTHY SOH

A full-time travel influencer, Ms Soh also acknowledges that her income is anything but stable. PHOTO: DOROTHY SOH

As more travellers seek inspiration online, this has raised the bar for travel influencers, says Bino Chua, or @iwanderrr. PHOTO: BINO CHUA

Although he is not a full-time influencer, Mr Chua spends many of his evenings or weekends creating travel content for his 47,000 followers. PHOTO: BINO CHUA

Adventure-loving couple influencers Thuymi Do and Mitchell Hyde say going to “off the beaten track” locations can be risky. PHOTO: ADVENTURE FAKTORY

The number of aspiring influencers out there has also led to the dilution of standards and professionalism, with some buying likes or follows, according to Mitchell Hyde, one-half of @adventurefaktory. PHOTO: ADVENTURE FAKTORY