K-art goes global A guide to Seoul’s artsy street, Samcheong-ro.

Samcheong-ro is the perfect place to map out a cultural itinerary on your next vacation to Seoul. Shawn Hoo

Start with a visit to Gallery Hyundai, South Korea’s oldest contemporary art gallery since 1970. PHOTO: COURTESY OF GALLERY HYUNDAI

Expect the unexpected as art takes over traditional Korean houses (hanok) along the street. ST PHOTO: SHAWN HOO

Catch some of South Korea’s most celebrated artists in the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MMCA

Time travel to the past at the National Folk Museum of Korea located in Gyeongbokgung palace. PHOTO: GYEONGBOKGUNG_PALACE_OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Step into Peres Projects, the latest international gallery on the block. PHOTO: COURTESY OF PERES PROJECTS

It’s not just art – check out this bookstore with niche Korean titles translated into English! ST PHOTO: SHAWN HOO