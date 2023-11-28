K-art goes global

Samcheong-ro is the perfect place to map out a cultural itinerary on your next vacation to Seoul.
Shawn Hoo
Start with a visit to Gallery Hyundai, South Korea’s oldest contemporary art gallery since 1970.
PHOTO: COURTESY OF GALLERY HYUNDAI
Expect the unexpected as art takes over traditional Korean houses (hanok) along the street.
ST PHOTO: SHAWN HOO
Catch some of South Korea’s most celebrated artists in the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.
PHOTO: COURTESY OF MMCA
Time travel to the past at the National Folk Museum of Korea located in Gyeongbokgung palace.
PHOTO: GYEONGBOKGUNG_PALACE_OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM
Step into Peres Projects, the latest international gallery on the block.
PHOTO: COURTESY OF PERES PROJECTS
It’s not just art – check out this bookstore with niche Korean titles translated into English!
ST PHOTO: SHAWN HOO
READ MORE
Visiting South Korea? Get your culture fix in this artsy street in Seoul.
Let's go!