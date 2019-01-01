The TBM has a giant cutter head at the front of the machine, which can bore through anything from sand to rock.

The giant cutter head rotates, cutting away at the earth. It is 12.6m in diameter, roughly as tall as a four-storey building.

When digging, the earth is carried up the screw conveyor and out of the TBM with a belt conveyor. Depending on the type of ground, it can burrow through 4m to 20m in 24 hours.

The TBM also forms the tunnel walls as it moves along. Tunnel segments get transported to the front and are installed in place by the segment erector.

The segments are then connected to form a ring.