Big top, big dreams

Singapore’s own acrobatic circus, the Circus of Altrades, thrilled spectators with perilous leaps and amazing feats at its first feature show recently. The Straits Times takes you behind the scenes to see the troupe’s hard work.

By DESMOND FOO |

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, welcome to Singapore’s very own acrobatic circus.

Acrobats from the Circus of Altrades leapt, tumbled and flew through the air to thrill the spectators of its first feature show, from Nov 2 to 5, at the Gateway Theatre in Bukit Merah.

The action-packed and colourful 75-minute debut – entitled Circus Of Altrades Presents: The Cabaret! – attracted more than 800 spectators to its “big top” over the four days. Two of the seven performances were sold out.

Behind the glitz and glamour, the 20 members of the troupe spent six months toiling over logistics, costumes, props and choreography, as well as going through gruelling training and rehearsals.

The Circus of Altrades crew, including creative director Beverly Wan (centre), watching videos of their rehearsals during one of their many night practice sessions in a studio in Ubi. Meanwhile, Mr Foo Ping practises his one-arm handstand in the background.

The preparation was made even more difficult as most of the troupe members also hold day jobs – there is an auditor, a cross-fit instructor, an interior designer and a yoga instructor among them, for instance.

Altrades crew members practising a human pyramid formation, a popular acrobatic routine, where people on the lower tiers support those stacked on top of them.

But the young and energetic troupe members – all under the age of 30 – managed to juggle this and pull off a successful show.

Multidisciplinary performer Gaz Leong putting on make-up before one of the last full-dress rehearsals at the Gateway Theatre.

The Circus of Altrades (pronounced al-trad-ees and derived from the phrase “jack of all trades”) was started in 2020 by Ms Beverly Wan and Mr Koh Jia Sheng (both below).

The circus enthusiasts, both 26, wanted to realise their dream of building a community of talented and aspiring circus performers, as well as to spread their love of the circus.

Mr Foo performing his trademark move, a one-arm handstand.
“Strongman” Yap Yan Chuan lifting acrobat Lee Qing Hui in a graceful move that resembles a dance.

During the circus’ first feature show, the acrobats, led by Ms Wan, who was the production’s creative director, took centre stage. They showed off their dexterity, strength and balance, while clowns, Latin dancers, contortionists and a juggler delighted the spectators.

One of the most difficult routines of the show has Ms Wan nimbly steering her way on the shoulders of five troupe members to perch herself on the palms of Mr Yap.

“Some of the spectators cried as they were very proud to see a group of young Singaporeans put up such a magnificent show,” said Ms Wan of the $60,000 production.

Troupe members doing a handstand, one of the fundamental exercises for acrobats.
“Nachos” Nyan Lin Cho rehearsing his juggling act, which incorporates rectangular props that resemble cigar boxes.

“A show with a cabaret theme has always been my dream. We travel to Australia for training whenever we can, and we try to catch whatever shows are available there. That’s where we get our inspiration from,” said Ms Wan.

Altrades’ Latin dancers in eye-catching cabaret-themed costumes.

She has watched acts such as Rouge, Head First Acrobats, and A Simple Space by Gravity & Other Myths in Australia.

The Circus of Altrades has previously done smaller-scale performances at events such as the Smash Singapore 2023 table-tennis tournament in March.

Mr Koh Jia Sheng taking a wefie with (from left) Mr Haphiz Nasrudin, Mr Kang Wee and Mr Joel Chin (partially blocked) after a rehearsal.
Ms Wan being tossed in the air while performing a somersault at a dizzying speed during a full-dress rehearsal.

Ms Wan and Mr Koh, who are acrobats themselves, also founded Circus Academy of Singapore, the first circus training school here, in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Both are full-time instructors at the academy.

Ms Wan has seen an increase in interest in learning the art of circus acrobatics.

Ms Wan (in red tights) conducting a contortion class at Circus Academy of Singapore, the first circus training school here.

She said this could partly be due to the 2017 circus-themed blockbuster film, The Greatest Showman, and the influence of the world-famous troupe, Cirque du Soleil, which has performed here numerous times.

Ms Wan takes on the roles of acrobat, Latin dancer, contortionist, aerialist and creative director.
She may be considered the embodiment of Circus of Altrades, a name derived from the phrase “jack of all trades”.

In June, the Esplanade organised Circus Open Stage, a live showcase of Singapore-based circus artists and practitioners. Some students from the circus academy made their debut at this event.

With more people getting into the act, members of Circus of Altrades have their dreams set as high as the big top. Perhaps one day, Singapore could make its mark on the circus world.

Members of Circus of Altrades rehearsing the grand finale segment the night before the opening show.

After all, Cirque du Soleil, one of the world’s biggest circus acts, started in the 1980s as a troupe of unknown performers who took their talent to the streets of a village near Quebec City in Canada.

Produced by:
  • Andrea Wong
  • Alex Lim
  • Desmond Foo
  • Joelyn Tan
  • Lee Pei Jie
  • Neo Xiaobin
  • Yu Sheng Sin
Main photographs by:
  • Desmond Foo
