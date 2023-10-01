You’ll never walk alone: How walking football is helping seniors stay young
For these former national women’s team football team players, walking is the new running as they take on a modified version of the beautiful game.
In her heyday, Madam Maimun Wahab was a stalwart defender in the Singapore women’s football team.
She stopped the region’s best strikers from scoring and helping the Republic win a silver medal at the 1985 South-east Asian Games in Bangkok, losing only to Thailand in the final.
Today, even at the age of 67, she continues to play a modified version of the beautiful game.
After hanging up her boots in 1996 at the age of 40, Madam Maimun Wahab continued to be involved in the game, and currently coaches at Nanyang Community Sports Club.
But her passion for playing the game did not wane.
In 2018, Madam Maimun, found out about walking football – a variation of the game where players can only walk, and physical contact is kept to a minimum, among other rules.
It is played with five to seven players on each team, on both natural and artificial turfs or a wooden floor, ranging from a quarter to a third the size of a regular football pitch, depending on the number of players.
WALK, DON’T RUN
In walking football, players must always have at least one foot on the ground.
Upon understanding that this slower variant of the game is meant for older players, Madam Maimun quickly got her old group back together, reaching out to former teammates and former national team coach, Mr Mohd Zulkifli, 69.
The all-women team, 4 Ever Young The Legends, now has about a dozen players who are mostly in their 50s and 60s.
They practise once a week at ActiveSG Hockey Village in Boon Lay or on a futsal court in Evans Road, under the guidance of Mr Zulkifli.
Occasionally, they put their skills to the test in matches against teams from other countries.
Most recently, in September, they were placed third in a four-team tournament played in Negeri Sembilan, where they came up against Australia and two Malaysian teams.
“Most of us haven’t met since we stopped playing, so I thought this would be a good chance for all of us to meet up together again. It is also good for us to exercise,” said Madam Maimun, who made her national team debut in 1975.
During practices, the women turn back the clock, displaying deft ball control and deadly strikes.
STAYING SKILFUL
“These grandmothers can play better than you.”
Interspersed with good-natured banter and teasing are cheers and encouragement when someone makes a good pass or scores a goal.
After they train, the group typically goes for a meal or drinks together.
“We are all like sisters,” said Madam Rogayah Mohd, who donned the national jersey as a striker alongside Madam Maimun from 1980 to 1990.
“She (Madam Maimun) used to deliver great crosses to me,” reminisced the 59-year-old.
One of the challenges the women faced in transitioning from regular football to walking football was adjusting to not being able to run during the game.
“We have to consciously stop our own momentum, and sometimes we forget we are playing walking football,” said Madam Rabiah Mat, 60, who played as a midfielder in the national team from 1978 to 1995.
It was also a learning journey for Mr Zulkifli, who coached the Lionesses in 1978.
At a recent training session at ActiveSG Hockey Village in Boon Lay, the former women’s national team coach is seen giving instructions to Madam Rohanah Salleh, 57.
“I had to learn walking football from scratch, so I could coach them,” he said. “But it is satisfying when I see them improve in their technique, fitness and team spirit. So even though I live in Punggol, I’m happy to commute to training every week.”
The players take the game seriously and have been fortunate to avoid injuries.
During games, they are careful not to over-exert themselves.
They also ask to be substituted if they feel tired, said Madam Maimun.
Walking football allows unlimited substitutions during a match, and players who have been substituted may also return to the pitch.
In addition to the former national team veterans, the team now also includes those who are simply interested in the sport recreationally, such as Madam Syurya Elias, 55.
“I played football for fun in the past but stopped in 2013 after I got into a motorcycle accident. Some of my friends are in this team, and they roped me in,” said the grandmother of two.
“What I love about this team is (how) everyone is very helpful in teaching me.”
Also joining the team practices on occasion are younger women like Ms Nur Hanis Amira, whom Madam Maimun coaches in regular football at Nanyang Community Sports Club.
The 22-year-old first joined the team to make up the numbers for a practice match, but returned as she enjoyed the camaraderie in the team.
The veterans are down-to-earth and personable, despite their status as former national team footballers, she said.
“I love the team spirit, and they are very willing to share their knowledge. From them, I learnt the importance of fundamentals in playing football, such as communicating during a game,” she added.
For Madam Maimun, playing against teams from other countries has inspired her to look into staging a walking football tournament in Singapore in the future.
“I just love football, I can’t stop,” she said.