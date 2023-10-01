Twilight tails
What goes on after hours at the Singapore Zoo? The Straits Times goes behind the scenes to find out.
Dusk falls.
Like a scene straight out of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs, animals gather around senior keeper Noor Najilah Anifah.
She gives the animals in the Fragile Forest biodome one final feed before she ends her day at the Singapore Zoo.
Mimicking a tropical rainforest habitat, the 20,000 cubic m biodome is home to more than 40 animal species, including Malayan flying foxes, eclectus parrots and two-toed sloths.
All the mousedeer usually meander around the keeper access gate where they receive a light supper, making it easier for the closing keeper to do a headcount.
Evening feeds are a little more intimate – free from the gaze of curious onlookers.
While the Night Safari next door comes alive when it opens its doors at 7.15pm, the Singapore Zoo drifts into sleep mode after it closes at 6pm daily.
This is the time when the zoo’s more than 4,200 animals from over 300 species settle into the peaceful rhythm of the night.
The sounds become vastly different as the ebbing daylight and bustle of visitors are replaced by a dark veil of calm and tranquillity, save for sporadic panted grunts and chattering of primates, and occasionally the powerful roar of a lion, that punctuate the night.
The Singapore Zoo, rated as the best in Asia, celebrated its Golden Jubilee in June.
It has welcomed more than 60 million visitors over the last 50 years, or over a million visitors annually.
Zoos typically close early so that the animals can rest, and staff can carry out cleaning and maintenance and prepare for the next day’s operations.
Keepers feed the animals and help them get ready for the night.
Most animals can have some activity periods at dawn and dusk, and this is true for many species at the Singapore Zoo.
Here, big cats, kangaroos, wallabies, frogs and snakes are known to have some periods of activity at night – although they are not nocturnal.
The primates are the only group that sleeps for longer periods of time at night.
Many other species alternate between periods of sleep and wakefulness.
For example, the zoo’s elephants sleep an average of four to six hours daily.
Because there are many open enclosures, the zoo needs to be mindful of the animals’ safety as well.
Species such as primates that can be targeted by wild nocturnal predators such as snakes and owls are taken into dens each evening and released the following day.
Species that can be dangerous – lions, tigers, bears, chimpanzees and orangutans – are also taken into their dens, to prevent them from escaping should there be unforeseen incidents, such as heavy rain that floods moats, or trees falling across moats.