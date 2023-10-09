It is their turn to be leaders at the workplace, but no matter how hard they paddle, there seems to be no end to the race, and no end to making more money.
An online poll in August by Milieu Insight for The Straits Times of 4,800 millennials across six South-east Asian markets – 800 in each one – paints a picture of a generation in this booming region grappling with stress which, in turn, is leading them to define success as a masterful juggle of work and leisure, rather than a fat pay cheque.
How do SG millennials feel about work?
Compared with the region, Singapore millennials are more likely to have negative feelings towards their careers.
In Singapore, millennial men are more likely to express stronger feelings towards their careers compared with women
Why the feels?
Looking at challenges at work might help us understand why Singapore millennials might feel a certain way about their careers. These challenges are generally less about the actual workplace, but more about how work fits into their idea of purpose and fulfilment in life.
Among Singapore millennials’ top three worries are money and mental health, similar to their regional peers. However, there were some challenges outside of work that stood out for Singapore millennials.
Among Singapore millennials, Singapore men are more likely to cite interpersonal challenges outside of work compared with women
Why do these feelings matter?
One in four millennials in the region is not interested in leadership roles. However, the reasons for the lack of interest were notably different for the Singapore respondents – about 54 per cent of this group, compared with 34 per cent across the region, say they fear more work or stress that comes with leading.
Singapore millennials expressed disinterest in leadership positions for a number of reasons
Across the region, millennials grade communications, open-mindedness and motivation as the most important qualities in leaders. They ranked these traits higher than intelligence, empathy, integrity, steadiness, tech competency, and being laid-back.
“I think it comes down to the fact that there’s a lot more focus and discussion on workplace culture today than in the past,” said Mr Stephen Tracy, chief operating officer of Milieu Insight.
“In 2023, we have more research and data on what makes leaders and businesses successful compared with 50, 20, or even five years ago. A lot of this data points towards the value and productivity boosts a business gets from investing in a healthy workplace culture that’s grounded on openness, empathy and transparency.”
Singapore millennials value certain leadership traits differently from the region
In Singapore, millennial men and women differed in their selection of some of the traits they value in their leaders
The future
So what does it all mean as Singapore millennials step up as leaders in the workplace? Ms Sun Jo Ling, senior trends analyst at research company GWI, said the workplace will be reshaped as millennials assume senior positions.
She added: “We can expect a greater emphasis on company culture and employee flexibility, which are areas millennials place a greater focus on compared with previous generations. While maintaining productivity remains crucial, the approach to achieving it could shift from extended working hours to adopting more streamlined, technology-driven methods of working.”
Speaking up at work
The issues that millennials are willing to stand up for at work might be indicative of the changes they want to see at work, and possibly, the future of work.
Other than Vietnam, millennials across Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand rank fair pay, work-life balance, and mental health and well-being as the three top issues they would stand up for at the workplace.
The high level of consensus in the priority of issues is quite “astonishing”, said Mr Tracy.
“This kind of consistency in opinion is rare across these countries,” he said.
Among them, Singapore millennials – 54 per cent of them – are most willing to voice out about work-life balance grievances at the workplace.
Compared with those in the region, Singapore millennials are more likely to speak up for work-life balance but show less willingness to speak up for other social issues
There are more social issues that Singapore men are more willing to speak up about at work than women.
Almost seven in 10 Singapore millennials are optimistic about their life, although about six in 10 also think that the generations before and after them – the Gen Xers and Gen Zs – have it easier.
But Mr Michael Schroeder, 40, chief operating officer for South-east Asia at tech firm SAP, said: “Each generation grapples with its own challenges. Gen X may have experienced certain economic advantages, while Gen Z may benefit from educational advancements.”