Pre-school without walls: Kids go on camping adventure

How does this pre-school help its six-year-olds learn resilience and teamwork? By taking them on a camping trip in the great outdoors.

By GIN TAY AND NEO XIAOBIN |

Crickets chirp.

Little feet scurry with excitement.

The green glow of light tags on tiny silhouettes moving along a paved trail look like fireflies dancing in the dark.

Thirty three pre-schoolers from Creative O Preschoolers’ Bay – carrying backpacks, water bottles and torchlights – are on an immersive exploration to spot nocturnal critters far away from home.

The six-year-olds are on St John’s Island, 6.5km off the southern coast of Singapore, on a three-day, two-night camping trip from Sept 20 to 22 – without their parents.

The pre-school, which was established in 1998, started its first offshore camping tradition for its graduating Kindergarten 2 cohort on Pulau Ubin in 2000.

The trips were held on St John's Island from 2002.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the school observed safety regulations and held the camps in school at Jurong East without any overnight stays.

This year, its signature offshore camps resumed for the first time since 2020.

The children drew their own packing list for the camp to remember the items they need to bring – toothbrush, cutlery, towel, a pair of slippers, among others.
Creative O was founded by Ms Tan Beng Luan, its principal, and supported by the late Creative Technology founder Sim Wong Hoo, both of whom shared a mutual quest to cultivate a creative space for locals to invent, imagine and innovate.

For many of the children, the camping trip is their first time away from their parents.

<span/>
<span/>

During the send-off, Madam Cindy Xin (below), 39, had mixed feelings saying goodbye to her son, Adam Taufiq Sjaichudin.

However, she values the school’s approach to education – explore play-and-learn through real-life activities – and believes it is beneficial for children in the long run.

“The kids learn how to be responsible and supportive; to love and to learn. I think it is really important for them to have a strong curiosity towards nature and the people around them, as well as learn how to develop a bond with others,” she said.

Children taking turns to help one another to wash and clean up after preparing for a meal at the campsite.
While parents do not follow the children to the camp, they are prepared via a pre-trip briefing by the staff in August.

The school also adjusted its programmes to prepare the children, as early as Kindergarten 1, to be physically and mentally ready for the graduation camp.

Seven months before the camp, the children were taught to ride bicycles and progressively managed to cycle up to 5km – from Kallang Wave Mall to Gardens by the Bay – to improve their endurance and resilience in hot weather.

In July, the teachers also started to engage the children in pre-camp activities.

With teachers providing assistance and guidance throughout the process, the children worked on the menu and packing list, came up with a timetable and duty roster, planned activities, and learnt safety and environment awareness and the “dos and don’ts” for camping.

Some of the kitchen rules include – no running, no jumping, no playing with knives and fire.
Recipes for soupy bee hoon with sausages and carrots were “test cooked” in school.

Pre-camp discussion in class also included the children’s concerns over sinking ferries and getting “hit by hurricanes”.

They also found out that wearing life vests is meant to protect them.

During the ferry ride from Marina South Pier to St. John’s Island, the children got “creative” with the plastic bags that were meant for nausea due to seasickness by hanging them around their ears.

The logistics involved were massive – over 30 large boxes and bags filled with cleaning, bathing, food and medical supplies had to be ferried over to the island.

Boxes and bags of necessities were unloaded upon reaching St. John’s Island.
They had to be hand-carried from the jetty to the campsite, about a kilometre away.
Accompanying the children are Ms Tan, four teachers, nine volunteers, three camp instructors and one support staff member from Two.kii Adventures, a camp organiser specialising in children camps.

Teacher Samantha Teo, 33, leading the children in a morning exercise after they wake up.
Over a period of three days on St John’s Island, the pre-schoolers set up their own sleeping bags.

Huang Xinyi preparing her sleeping bag. As the lodge has no air-conditioning, they sleep under ceiling fans, which were supplemented with additional fans and mosquito coils brought by the school.
A mosquito repellant patch on a teddy bear in the lodge. Many of the children decide to use the extra patches on their beloved soft toys to “safeguard” them from unwanted bites.
They brushed their teeth along the drain, as only a handful of adult-height basins were on site.

They prepared and cooked meals.

Oriana Liu slicing up sausages, which was in the class-voted menu that was planned for easy preparation and cooking during camping.
Volunteer Tan Beng Tian (in red), 57, assisting (from left) Oriana Liu and Zou Jiangxin as they prepare bee hoon soup for everyone.
The pre-schoolers are responsible for washing their own utensils after every meal, using a bucket of soapy water and two buckets of clean water for repeated rinsing.

They organised their own clothing, swept floors and wiped tables.

It is a challenge every night for the teachers and volunteers to get all the children ready for bed every night. Water had to be manually boiled and mixed into pails for bathing, teeth are brushed along the drains and extra manpower is needed to help the ones with long hair dry their tresses.

They also jumped over drains and climbed trees.

Ng Zhi Qian (left) leaping across the drain with his friend Wang Yan's help.
Tyler Foo climbing a tree and reaching for a hanging can during an outdoor challenge.
Crawled through fences and climbed steep slopes.

Dressed up for water play with the adults.

Camouflage cream is applied to Dylan Lee’s face before playing.
After losing two rounds to the teachers, Deng Zexi prepares to have another go.
Camp Instructor Foo Guo Liang, 44, helping the children to regroup and come up with their own strategy to win.
The children subsequently won, with their strategy of "strength in numbers".
Student volunteer Hsieh Yi-Yen, 21, reacting during water play with the children.
For Ms Tan, a huge part of learning comes from undergoing the process.

Hong Jingpeng (left) enjoying a telephone conversation with his parents after his shower, as the children wind down on the first night.
Hong Jingpeng (left) enjoying a telephone conversation with his parents after his shower, as the children wind down on the first night.

“Telling them does not work. If we allow the children to experience and draw their own conclusions, they learn why some things are not practical,” said the 69-year-old.

For instance, the children learn that the more elaborate the meal is, the more ingredients they will have to bring.

The adults helping to grill the food skewers prepared by the children.
(From left) Dylan Lee, Jaiden Foo and Liam Loh guarding the barbecue food from flies.
One of the camp highlights is a night hike in St John’s Island. Heavy rain in the afternoon almost cancelled this year’s hike, but the teachers and camp instructor Foo Guo Liang went ahead and adopted a safer route instead.

Children exploring nocturnal wildlife to observe and learn about the fragility of our lands at the breakwater along the beach during low tide on Sept 21.
Ms Tan believes that children should be exposed to new experiences within age-appropriate limits, so they have opportunities to learn to care for themselves and become independent. “When they push themselves, they realise that it is not so difficult and they can overcome it. So Guo Liang’s slogan is: You try, and try, and you don’t cry.”

Ms You Bik Ru, the teacher in charge of this year’s camp, regards the teachers as facilitators.

Lucas Li learning how to use his body to slide down a slope safely, with the assistance of volunteer Ng Yimin, 38.
Teacher Gayatri Devi Mishra, 57, affirming Lucas Li with a high five after he succeeds in a challenging task.
“When given the chance during the camp, the children’s problem-solving skills come through as they encourage and support one another,” said the 35-year-old.

Teammates Athena Loh (second from left), Ng Zhi Qian (in green) and Wang Yan (far right) helping to stabilise and support Khor Xin Yu as Hong Jingpeng (far left) watches by the side. Xin Yu was attempting the Spider Web Challenge to fetch water while walking on ropes hanging about a metre off the ground.
“They gain a sense of confidence and belief when they complete their tasks and challenges. That’s the biggest change I see, besides a tighter bond between the children and teachers after the camp.”

Six-year-old Jacob Zhai managing to start a barbecue fire with charcoal and matchstick during the camp.
Ms You Bik Ru giving Jacob Zhai a hug as he succeeds on his first try in starting the fire, after multiple setbacks during practice in school.
Ashley Oh (in red) putting her pre-camp learning into practice, rolling up her sleeping bag, as the children pack for home on the last day of camp.
Children closing their eyes in anticipation of a surprise. It is part of the camp tradition to present to the children letters from their families on the last day as a show of support and appreciation of their children’s courage.
Teacher Samantha Teo, 33, helping (from left) Lee Yun Cheng, Joanna Wong and Emma Soh, in reading the handwritten letters from their families.
Before leaving the campsite, the children engage in sand play by the beach as they explore tiny crabs and other sea creatures.
Teacher and students waving goodbye in appreciation of the memories created at St. John's Island.
Perhaps the biggest endorsement of the annual survive-and-thrive camp and its lifelong treasured experience comes from the participants themselves.

Children and staff of Creative O Preschoolers’ Bay cheering the K2 seniors and welcoming them back after the camp. The practice makes the younger children curious and look forward to their own camp experience.
Madam Eileen Wong, 45, gives her daughter Khor Xin Yu a big hug as she returns to school from camp.
When the school held its 25th anniversary celebrations in 2022, alumni who are now in their late teens and 20s returned to visit and almost all mentioned two especially unforgettable memories – the sumptuous meals at the pre-school and the K2 camping.

Ms Rebecca Heng (below), 18, graduated in 2011 and often goes back to school to visit the teachers.

