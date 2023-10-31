On land, they waddle. Under water, they soar. Here’s how Bird Paradise’s Penguin Cove was designed, to show penguins in all their glory – in and out of water. SCROLL DOWN

In hot and sunny Singapore, a chilly exhibit for various penguin species has been built, tens of thousands of kilometres from their natural habitat.

Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove is designed for the varying needs of its 36 penguins across four species – like these rocky areas for agile gentoos and flatter terrains for taller kings, like Percy.

Percy may in future also use the flatter surface for breeding. But for now, the four-year-old male king penguin spends time exploring his new home.

Waddling towards the water, which is kept at a cool 9 deg C, and he dives head first into one of two 7m-deep diving tanks.

The two tanks, which are linked to each other, give the penguins two different experiences. One is occupied by an iceberg-like structure and the other a rocky one.

As he breaks the water’s surface, Percy lands on a platform with a gentle gradient that allows him to slide on his belly and push himself farther along.

Smaller species, like the gentoo, have also been provided optimal points to emerge from their swims as they prefer to propel themselves out of the water and land on their feet.

These design features help the exhibit achieve its main purpose – to showcase how the penguins would behave in the wild, as much as possible.

To encourage diving and hunting, for instance, the exhibit has a special device embedded in the rocky and iceberg structures in each of the two diving tanks.

Called a feeding chute, the device releases fish into the water for the penguins to “hunt” as a form of enrichment – they receive the bulk of their food from keepers on land.

Another feature is the exhibit's lighting, which is programmed to follow seasonal patterns in the Falkland Islands. Three of four penguin species in Bird Paradise are native to the remote archipelago in the South Atlantic.

The lighting changes mean the penguins are exposed to varying amounts of light over time, which triggers a moulting process that helps maintain their waterproofing.