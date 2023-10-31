Skip to main content

Indonesia’s best-kept underwater secret

Bunaken Island in north Sulawesi is a marine paradise

By HARIZ BAHARUDIN |

The waters in the diving and snorkeling sites around Bunaken offer crystal visibility, sometimes reaching 50m.
Biodiversity is rich, with a seemingly endless variety of fish big and small.
VIDEO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN
Turtles are especially abundant, and it is common to see more than 10 on each dive.
VIDEO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN
Blackwater diving, a night dive in the pitch black sea, reveals weird and wonderful sea creatures.
ST PHOTO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN
The choice place to stay is the award-winning Bunaken Oasis Dive Resort and Spa.
ST PHOTO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN
An undeniable highlight is the chance to see wild dolphins. Boats from Bunaken bring tourists mere centimetres from them.
VIDEO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN
Lucky visitors might even find themselves in the middle of a super pod of hundreds of dolphins.
VIDEO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN
Weekend Trip: Bunaken is Indonesia’s best-kept underwater secret
Produced by:
  • Lee Pei Jie
  • Alyssa Karla Mungcal
  • Ho Ai Li
  • Joelyn Tan
  • Joseph Jr Ricafort
  • Ryan Tan
  • Ng Min Min
Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.
