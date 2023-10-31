Indonesia’s best-kept underwater secret Bunaken Island in north Sulawesi is a marine paradise

The waters in the diving and snorkeling sites around Bunaken offer crystal visibility, sometimes reaching 50m.

Biodiversity is rich, with a seemingly endless variety of fish big and small. VIDEO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN

Turtles are especially abundant, and it is common to see more than 10 on each dive. VIDEO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN

Blackwater diving, a night dive in the pitch black sea, reveals weird and wonderful sea creatures. ST PHOTO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN

The choice place to stay is the award-winning Bunaken Oasis Dive Resort and Spa. ST PHOTO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN

An undeniable highlight is the chance to see wild dolphins. Boats from Bunaken bring tourists mere centimetres from them. VIDEO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN