The waters in the diving and snorkeling sites around Bunaken offer crystal visibility, sometimes reaching 50m.
Biodiversity is rich, with a seemingly endless variety of fish big and small.
VIDEO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN
Turtles are especially abundant, and it is common to see more than 10 on each dive.
VIDEO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN
Blackwater diving, a night dive in the pitch black sea, reveals weird and wonderful sea creatures.
ST PHOTO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN
The choice place to stay is the award-winning Bunaken Oasis Dive Resort and Spa.
ST PHOTO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN
An undeniable highlight is the chance to see wild dolphins. Boats from Bunaken bring tourists mere centimetres from them.
VIDEO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN
Lucky visitors might even find themselves in the middle of a super pod of hundreds of dolphins.
VIDEO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN
READ MORE
Weekend Trip: Bunaken is Indonesia’s best-kept underwater secret
Let's go!