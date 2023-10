Why the haze has reached Singapore’s shores again

Thewas created using a numerical simulation of the 2019 haze episode for the period from Sept 17, 2019 00:00 UTC (Universal Time Coordinated) to Sept 21 23:00 UTC. Model computations are based on the Weather Research and Forecast with Chemistry model (WRF-Chem, V. 4.2) and was kindly provided by Dr Santo V. Salinas from the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Remote Imaging, Sensing and Processing (NUS-Crisp) . In this simulation, we are using hourly values of model PM2.5 as a proxy for haze and smoke particle transport. PM2.5 are particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, and originate from forest fires or burning. We subsequently applied a colour scheme to the 3D model volume to approximate a smoke-like look.Allused in the simulation was obtained from the Fire INventory from NCAR (Finn) . Finn is a daily, global and high-resolution fire emissions product for atmospheric chemistry models. It assimilates fire hot spot detection from Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or Modis (Aqua and Terra satellites) with high confidence levels.Theis Blue Marble satellite imagery taken from Amazon AWS Web mapping service on QGIS. We then added elevation data from simulation and georeferenced it to the base map.Finally, we visualised the data using Vapor , an open source application by the National Centre for Atmospheric Research based in the United States. Special thanks to Scott Pearse, Nihanth Cherukuru and Stanislaw Jaroszynski, who kindly walked us through the process of using this platform.