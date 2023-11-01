Skip to main content

Perfect grind: Why coffee is enjoying a revival in Rwanda

From rural villages to urban cafes, the country’s cuppa culture is shedding its colonial history and brewing anew.

By RYAN CHIONG |

Wood smoke weaves a veil over a hut in Rwinkwavu, a rural village nestled about 25km from the Tanzanian border.

Coffee farmer Ayurwanda Vedaste, 41, grasps a handful of raw coffee beans and casts them into a brass pot over a fire.

Next to him, his wife Bamboneye Appolinaire, 53, picks up a wooden ladle and churns the beans rhythmically, conjuring the scent of roasted coffee.

The coffee beans are transferred onto a metal plate to cool, and then to a wooden mortar.

Unripe coffee cherries, which turn red when they are ready to be harvested.
Freshly roasted beans are transferred to a mortar.
While mortar and pestles are typically used in Rwandan villages to pound cassava roots, Mr Vedaste uses the same method to crush roasted beans into ground coffee.

He then shakes the pounded coffee beans in a box fitted with a mesh to sieve the coffee grounds.

The larger pieces that do not make it through the sieve are returned to the mortar for further grinding.

The coffee grounds are poured into a plastic jug, which is then immersed in boiling water.

After a few minutes, the concoction is poured through a sieve into plastic mugs.

Mr Vedaste said: “I like it very much. I feel good in my stomach; I feel more energy.”

This method of brewing coffee with household items is common among farmers such as Mr Vedaste and Madam Appolinaire.

Many of them repurpose farm tools for their coffee growing and processing rituals.

For instance, fellow Kayonza coffee farmer, Madam Jeanette Mukamushumba, 35, uses a mosquito net – it has a finer mesh – to filter coffee grounds.

Enjoying a cup of coffee is a recent phenomenon in Rwanda.

Customers queueing for their morning cuppa at a coffee stand in Nyirangarama, a rural main road town located about an hour north of Kigali.
In the early 1900s, coffee exports were introduced by German colonisers and became a key driver of the economy in the 1930s under the Belgian colonial administration.

But like many colonised coffee-producing countries, coffee was a crop meant for foreigners and foreign shores.

Farmers in Kayonza typically own small plots of land, where they grow a mix of subsistence crops such as plantain and sorghum, as well as cash crops such as coffee. Coffee saplings, which were planted in November 2022 by Madam Jeanette Mukamushumba, can be seen in the foreground.
“Most farmers are used to selling it, but they don’t know what is it for,” said agronomist Felicien Tumuhawenimana, 38, who equips farmers with agronomic techniques, farming tools and entrepreneurship training.

Mr Felicien Tumuhawenimana standing on a plot of newly planted coffee seedlings. The agronomist said he feels proud to be a farm trainer when he sees the farmers are able to increase their yields and earn more.
Rwandans who wanted to try coffee would have to purchase roasted coffee beans from the market at a much steeper price, said Mr Tumuhawenimana.

This meant that domestic consumption was hardly cultivated.

Instead, tea, soda and beer have been the traditional beverages of choice.

While coffee consumption is new, a coffee renaissance has been brewing.

Coffee farmer Twizeyimana Theoneste, 56, holding a budding coffee plant in his plantation. Coffee plants flower between September and October, and are harvested between March and July.
Organisations such as the non-profit Kula Project encourage coffee producers to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

Staff from non-profit organisation Kula Project labelling bags of roasted coffee beans to stock their retail shelves. They grow, process, roast and distribute the coffee by themselves so that farmers will receive a bigger share of the profits, said Kula Project’s executive director of programmes Jackie Mutesi.
“We teach farmers to drink their coffee, so they know what they farm and can see the whole process from farm to cup,” said Mr Alain Mbane, a senior operations associate at Kula Project, a non-profit that operates across the country.

Staff from non-profit organisation Kula Project in their coffee bar in Kigali, where they serve coffee grown by the farmers they work with. (From left) Kula Project’s administrative and finance assistant Aline Mukeshimana, 26, agronomist Ngenzi Cesar, 37, and barista Uwase Cynthia, 23.
And Kula is not alone in its initiative.

Parallel efforts, like that of Sustainable Growers, a coffee programme that trains women farmers across Rwanda, also aim to foster a culture of domestic consumption among coffee producers.

Farmers have expressed a sense of pride drinking the coffee they have worked on.

Coffee farmer Jeanette Mukamushumba, 35, first tasted the coffee she grew when she participated in Kula Project’s 15-month business fellowship in 2021, where she learnt how to roast and brew coffee.
“I feel happy that I can drink from my own plantation, and not spend time and money to buy coffee from somewhere else,” said Madam Mukamushumba.

BREWING ANEW

In Rwanda’s capital city Kigali, a burgeoning coffee scene has taken hold.

Home-grown coffee chains Bourbon Coffee and Cafe Camellia have become staples in the city’s most frequented neighbourhoods.

Mr Cyomoro Swizz (below, left), 25, co-founder and head barista of Toffee Frappz, a coffee bar in the Nyarugenge district, attributes this momentum to the influx of coffee-drinking foreigners.

“Rwandans became curious and wanted to try it,” he said.

There is now a growing community of coffee enthusiasts, which has led to a boom in new cafes.

“In every corner, there is a person thinking about opening a cafe,” said Mr Swizz, who opened Toffee Frappz three years ago.

His cafe is patronised by regulars such as Mr Jotham Nshizirungu (below, in yellow), 25.

Mr Cyomoro Swizz (second from right) co-founder and head barista of Toffee Frappz, pouring out cups of coffee for customers on a busy morning.
The businessman has been to Toffee Frappz every day for the past two years to enjoy a cappuccino and a quick chat with his friends.

More coffee establishments are now marketing their products to locals.

Question Coffee Cafe and Roastery, a popular speciality coffee chain, served up free cups of batch-brew coffee from 2018 to 2019, to share the taste of coffee with curious Rwandans.

Customers lounging at Question Coffee, a popular speciality cafe and roastery in Gishushu, Kigali.
The chain now charges 1,500 Rwandan francs (S$1.70) a cup.

“We want to try and change the idea that coffee is only for export,” said Question Coffee barista Isaac Umwankankabandi, 33.

Entrepreneur Eric Uzabakiriho, 37, having one of his four daily cups of coffee at Question Coffee. The businessman said he meets both friends and business partners at cafes all over Kigali.
But the nascent coffee culture still has a long way to go, said Mr Wilson Rugamba, 30, a senior barista at Rubia Coffee Roasters.

Rubia Coffee Roasters senior barista Wilson Rugamba brewing a cup of filter coffee using beans from the Gakenke district.
Amid this coffee craze, many Rwandans still prefer their cuppa with milk and generous helpings of sugar and honey, he said.

He hopes that in time to come, Rwandans can appreciate their local coffee as it is, with fewer additions.

“People still don’t really know how to appreciate coffee properly,” said Mr Rugamba. “For us baristas, there’s still a lot of work to do.”

Ryan Chiong is a final-year communication studies student at Nanyang Technological University’s Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information in Singapore. His report on Rwanda’s coffee culture is part of the school’s (Going Overseas for Advanced Reporting) module.

The Go-Far 2023 team will present its collection of news features and photographs from its trip to Rwanda at a book launch and photo exhibition, which is to be held at the Asian Civilisations Museum on Nov 12 at 2pm.

For more information, visit @gofar.wkwsci.

