In an effort to slow the rapidly escalating cost of cancer, the Ministry of Health (MOH) introduced the Cancer Drug List in 2022. Only treatments on that list can be subsidised, and can be paid for by MediShield Life and integrated Shield Plans.
Cartoonist Sonny Liew, Associate Professor Ravindran Kanesvaran from the National Cancer Center Singapore and Straits Times senior health correspondent Salma Khalik explain the rationale behind the MOH Cancer Drug List and how it impacts cancer treatment here.
This visual explainer was commissioned by the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health and the Singapore Cancer Society.