Animal astronauts

By LEE YU HUI

By LEE YU HUI |
1-Background
Sixty years ago, on Oct 18, 1963, the first and only feline astronaut, Felicette the French tuxedo cat, made it to space and back. The Straits Times takes a look at some other animals that have been launched into space, and paved the way for a better understanding of the universe.
1947 - Fruit Flies
The first animals to be launched into space reached an altitude of 109km in 200 seconds.
1957 - Laika the dog
The first creature to orbit Earth. Sadly, the spacecraft was not designed to return safely and Laika died in orbit.
1957 - Ham the astrochimp
The first great ape in space reached an altitude of 252km and was rewarded with an apple upon his safe return.
1961 - Human
Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was the first human in space. His flight lasted 108 minutes and he landed safely via parachute.
1964 - Felicette the cat
The black and white cat was launched 157km above Earth. She returned 15 minutes later, alive and well via parachute.
1968 - Tortoise
Two Russian steppe tortoises made the first circumlunar spaceflight, looping around the Moon before returning to Earth seven days later.
1973 - Spiders
Two female cross spiders, Arabella and Anita, wove the first spider web in space.
1973 - Mummichog fish
Two juvenile fish and 50 eggs were sent up in small plastic aquariums. The two fish appeared to suffer from space sickness for a few days.
1991 - Jellyfish
Over 2,000 jellyfish were launched into orbit to study the effects of microgravity.
2007 - Tardigrade
A colony of the eight-legged microscopic so-called water bears were sent on a 12-day space trip.
