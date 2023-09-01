The great call of China After three years, it is finally possible to visit the Middle Kingdom again

The Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge in Hunan will help you conquer your fear of heights PHOTO: Hong Thai Travel

Universal Studios Beijing has opened in the capital, with the must-try ride, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey PHOTO: UNIVERSAL BEIJING RESORT/WEIBO

Here, you can immerse yourself with Minions in the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem ride PHOTO: UNIVERSAL BEIJING RESORT/WEIBO

And meet them in person too PHOTO: UNIVERSAL BEIJING RESORT/WEIBO

Chongqing’s Flying Kiss ride has taken social media by storm PHOTO: CQ ENTERTAINMENT/WEIBO

And be wowed by the architecture of the Shanghai Astronomy Museum. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO

As well as the Chengdu Tianfu Art Museum, which is shaped like a hibiscus PHOTO: CHENGDU ART ACADEMY/WEIBO