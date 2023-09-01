Skip to main content

The great call of China

After three years, it is finally possible to visit the Middle Kingdom again

By BENSON ANG |

The Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge in Hunan will help you conquer your fear of heights
PHOTO: Hong Thai Travel
Universal Studios Beijing has opened in the capital, with the must-try ride, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey
PHOTO: UNIVERSAL BEIJING RESORT/WEIBO
Here, you can immerse yourself with Minions in the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem ride
PHOTO: UNIVERSAL BEIJING RESORT/WEIBO
And meet them in person too
PHOTO: UNIVERSAL BEIJING RESORT/WEIBO
Chongqing’s Flying Kiss ride has taken social media by storm
PHOTO: CQ ENTERTAINMENT/WEIBO
And be wowed by the architecture of the Shanghai Astronomy Museum.
PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
As well as the Chengdu Tianfu Art Museum, which is shaped like a hibiscus
PHOTO: CHENGDU ART ACADEMY/WEIBO
China checklist: Guide to attractions, experiences and travel deals for a post-pandemic holiday
Produced by:
  • Lee Pei Jie
  • Alyssa Karla Mungcal
  • Joelyn Tan
  • Joseph Jr Ricafort
  • Nikita Pereira
  • Ng Min Min
Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.
