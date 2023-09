Thank you, Madam President President Halimah Yacob leaves office on Wednesday after completing a six-year term. We look back at her term as Singapore’s first female head of state. SCROLL DOWN

On May 29, President Halimah announced that she would not be seeking re-election in 2023.

Her term expires today, and she will be succeeded by Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Sept 14. He will be Singapore’s ninth president.