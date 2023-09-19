After a morning session at the high performance laboratory we’ve driven to the Sports School. The sun and clouds flirt as Pereira explodes from the blocks again and again. Camera angles are altered. She does it again. Once she produces such force the blocks go skittering backwards. Then she does 20m sprints to demonstrate her stride and posture – pieces which have been tinkered with by Cunha – and we have to position the camera further back. It’s hard to capture someone so fast for she’s barely in the frame and then she’s gone.