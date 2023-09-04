More than just Komodo dragons A liveaboard trip is a great way to see the sights in Komodo National Park

Seeing a Komodo dragon up close is a wondrous feeling. PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEO

But Komodo National Park has so much more to offer across its many islands. VIDEO: STEPHANIE YEO

Like the breathtaking view that greets you from the summit of Padar Island, some 800 steps up. VIDEO: STEPHANIE YEO

Or the pretty vista at the top of Kelor Island, which is a short but steep climb. VIDEO: STEPHANIE YEO

The blush-coloured sand on Pink Beach in Padar Island is soft and so pretty. VIDEO: STEPHANIE YEO

Snorkel in the crystal-clear waters of Taka Makassar, a sandbar near Manta Point. VIDEO: PABLO PINTO

And catch a stunning sunset on Labuan Bajo, where liveaboard boats take tourists around the area. PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEO