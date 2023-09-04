More than just Komodo dragons

Seeing a Komodo dragon up close is a wondrous feeling.
PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEO
But Komodo National Park has so much more to offer across its many islands.
VIDEO: STEPHANIE YEO
Like the breathtaking view that greets you from the summit of Padar Island, some 800 steps up.
VIDEO: STEPHANIE YEO
Or the pretty vista at the top of Kelor Island, which is a short but steep climb.
VIDEO: STEPHANIE YEO
The blush-coloured sand on Pink Beach in Padar Island is soft and so pretty.
VIDEO: STEPHANIE YEO
Snorkel in the crystal-clear waters of Taka Makassar, a sandbar near Manta Point.
VIDEO: PABLO PINTO
And catch a stunning sunset on Labuan Bajo, where liveaboard boats take tourists around the area.
PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEO
READ MORE
Weekend Trip: Meet Komodo dragons and frolic on a pink beach on a liveaboard cruise around Indonesian islands
Let's go!