Caring for migrant workers’ health
Healthcare providers, employers, workers and NGOs tell of the achievements and gaps in the Manpower Ministry’s primary healthcare system.
Prior to 2022, falling ill was a double whammy for site engineer Mollah Sajib.
Beyond dealing with the illness, he feared the cost of his medical bill.
A basic consultation at a general practitioner (GP) clinic would have cost the Bangladeshi at least $50, and reimbursement by his employer at the time was not guaranteed.
Today, he can send a text message to book an appointment at a dedicated medical centre in Penjuru Recreation Centre in Jurong, which is near the dormitory where he lives, and he has to pay only $5.40 out of his own pocket each time.