In the mood for love… but not marriage
In China, Taiwan and South Korea, where marriage and fertility rates have plummeted to record lows, anxious parents, concerned city officials and shrewd businesses are going to great lengths to match singles up
TAIPEI – In her quest for love, Ms Gemma Hsueh is not averse to trying out new dating apps.
“I just downloaded this one and it’s quite fun,” said the 30-year-old Taiwanese, who runs a business in the wellness industry, as she talked about locally developed app Zima.
“The interface looks like a map – you just open the map and find out what other people near you are interested in and are chatting about,” she told The Straits Times.
Ms Hsueh leaves a message on the app, saying that she would like to grab a bite in the neighbourhood after work. Almost immediately, she receives a reply from another user asking about the type of food she is looking for.
“This is so much more instant – it’s definitely better than swiping through profiles endlessly,” said Ms Hsueh, who has tried six dating apps so far.
Singles are spoilt for choice in Taiwan’s vibrant online dating market, where there are dozens of locally developed apps boasting different rules and quirks – many of which are distinct from international rivals such as Tinder and Bumble, both of which require users to swipe left and right to get matches.
Goodnight, for example, connects users through randomised, anonymous voice-call dates, which helped lonely singles get through the Covid-19 pandemic when they were stuck at home.
Rooit places users in themed rooms, where they bond over different interactive games, whereas Pikabu unveils profile photos only after matched users get to know each other through text messages first.
While romance is in the air for app users, marriage might not be on the cards.