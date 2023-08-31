Where does my ballot go? Follow the journey of your ballot for the 2023 Presidential Election.

1. Receive your poll card There are 2,709,407 voters for this election.

2. Polling Day Polling hours are from 8am to 8pm. About 36,000 election officials will be deployed around the island. Check if there are queues using the VoteQ website, which you can access on Singpass.

3. Register at the polling station Register with your physical or digital NRIC, and your physical or e-Poll card. There are 1,264 local polling stations. Each has some 20 election officials, headed by an assistant returning officer.

4. Mark your ballot There is a new X-stamp that you can choose to use. Some 20,000 X-stamps have been made for this election.

5. Cast your vote before voting closes at 8pm

6. Counting begins Sealed ballot boxes are taken to the counting centres. There are 215 counting centres. Ballots are poured out onto tables, unfolded by election officials, and then sorted into each candidate’s tray.

7. Finalising the result Every 100 ballot papers are counted by an election officer using a counting machine, then checked by another election officer. The tally of the votes nationwide is announced by the Returning Officer.

8. After the results Ballot papers are packed back into boxes, sealed, and kept in a safe place at the Supreme Court for six months before they are destroyed at an incineration plant.