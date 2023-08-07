Singapore in Colour

We took 2,000 photos from around the city, like this one from Downtown Core.

From each photo, we extracted the most prominent five colours...

… and visualised each neighbourhood as pixels of colour. This is Downtown Core.

In 10,000 colours, here is all of Singapore.

You can find every colour of the rainbow, if you look.

There’s a fair bit of grey from buildings, streets and shadows.

But also lush greens, sky blues, and bright pops of colour in everyday spaces from hawker centres to HDBs.