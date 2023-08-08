Skip to main content

Rajasthan’s rainbow cities

Experience Holi and more in colourful North India.

By VANITHA MANIARASU and CLARA LOCK |

Rajasthan’s rainbow cities

Experience Holi and more in colourful North India.

By VANITHA MANIARASU and CLARA LOCK |
sound muted sound on
Discover festivals, historical architecture, folk music and an endless variety of landscapes in Rajasthan, India’s largest state.
ST VIDEO: VANITHA MANIARASU
photo1
Jaipur, the pink city, is best known for Hawa Mahal. The palace’s windows were built for royal women to watch street processions without being noticed.
ST PHOTO: VANITHA MANIARASU
sound muted sound on
Take part in Holi celebrations, a festival of colours that signifies the arrival of spring.
ST VIDEO: VANITHA MANIARASU
photo2
Udaipur is known as the white city. Visit Jagdish Temple, with intricate marble carvings and structures.
ST PHOTO: VANITHA MANIARASU
photo3
Catch the sunset on the banks of Lake Pichola.
ST PHOTO: VANITHA MANIARASU
photo4
Wander the photogenic streets of Jodhpur, dubbed the blue city.
ST PHOTO: VANITHA MANIARASU
photo5
Visit the sprawling Mehrangarh fort.
ST PHOTO: VANITHA MANIARASU
photo6
Wind down with a snack at the famous Omelette Shop – try the boiled eggs dry fried in spicy masala.
ST PHOTO: VANITHA MANIARASU
READ MORE
North India: Celebrating Holi, solo female travel and a jaunt through colourful Rajasthan
Let's go!
Produced by:
  • Joseph Jr Ricafort
  • Lee Pei Jie
  • Ng Min Min
  • Nikita Pereira
  • Stephanie Adeline
  • Zsigmond Poh
Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Tap next
Produced by:
  • Joseph Jr Ricafort
  • Lee Pei Jie
  • Ng Min Min
  • Nikita Pereira
  • Stephanie Adeline
  • Zsigmond Poh
Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.