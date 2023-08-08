Rajasthan’s rainbow cities Experience Holi and more in colourful North India.

Discover festivals, historical architecture, folk music and an endless variety of landscapes in Rajasthan, India’s largest state. ST VIDEO: VANITHA MANIARASU

Jaipur, the pink city, is best known for Hawa Mahal. The palace’s windows were built for royal women to watch street processions without being noticed. ST PHOTO: VANITHA MANIARASU

Take part in Holi celebrations, a festival of colours that signifies the arrival of spring. ST VIDEO: VANITHA MANIARASU

Udaipur is known as the white city. Visit Jagdish Temple, with intricate marble carvings and structures. ST PHOTO: VANITHA MANIARASU

Catch the sunset on the banks of Lake Pichola. ST PHOTO: VANITHA MANIARASU

Wander the photogenic streets of Jodhpur, dubbed the blue city. ST PHOTO: VANITHA MANIARASU

Visit the sprawling Mehrangarh fort. ST PHOTO: VANITHA MANIARASU

Wind down with a snack at the famous Omelette Shop – try the boiled eggs dry fried in spicy masala. ST PHOTO: VANITHA MANIARASU