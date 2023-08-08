Rajasthan’s rainbow cities

Discover festivals, historical architecture, folk music and an endless variety of landscapes in Rajasthan, India’s largest state.
Jaipur, the pink city, is best known for Hawa Mahal. The palace’s windows were built for royal women to watch street processions without being noticed.
Take part in Holi celebrations, a festival of colours that signifies the arrival of spring.
Udaipur is known as the white city. Visit Jagdish Temple, with intricate marble carvings and structures.
Catch the sunset on the banks of Lake Pichola.
Wander the photogenic streets of Jodhpur, dubbed the blue city.
Visit the sprawling Mehrangarh fort.
Wind down with a snack at the famous Omelette Shop – try the boiled eggs dry fried in spicy masala.
