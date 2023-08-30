Presidential Election 2023: On the campaign trail With three candidates in the running to be head of state, Singaporeans will go to the polls on Friday. The Straits Times picture desk captures moments from their campaign trails. By THE STRAITS TIMES PICTURE DESK | Published: AUG 30, 2023 SCROLL DOWN Contesting in the Presidential Election 2023 are former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75. Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66. And former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75. Polling Day has been declared a public holiday, with polling stations open for voting from 8am to 8pm. Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song’s supporters cheering as he makes a speech on Nomination Day at the nomination centre at the People’s Association headquarters in Jalan Besar on Aug 22, 2023. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY Supporters of Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam cheering for him at the nomination centre on Aug 22, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO Supporters cheering presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian on at the People’s Park Complex hawker centre on Aug 27, 2023. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG Mr Ng giving his fiancee Sybil Lau roses he got from a stall at Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre on Aug 5, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO Mr Tharman and his wife Jane Ittogi stopping for a break at Amoy Street Food Centre on Aug 25, 2023. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY Mr Tan getting a quick touch-up from his wife Tay Siew Hong before he delivers a speech at the nomination centre on Aug 22, 2023. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH Mr Ng speaking to the media during a visit to Ayer Rajah Food Centre on Aug 28, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO A hawker centre patron snapping a photo of Mr Tharman at Tiong Bahru market on Aug 26, 2023. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG Mr Tan speaking to the media during his visit to Senja Hawker Centre on Aug 24, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO Mr Ng chatting with vendors and patrons at Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre on Aug 5, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO Mr Tharman and his wife speaking to the media during a visit to Toa Payoh Central on Aug 23, 2023. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM People taking pictures of Mr Tan at Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre on Aug 25, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO Mr Ng greeting people during a campaign visit to Tampines Round Market and Food Centre on Aug 27, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO A man putting up a campaign poster with the stamp of the Returning Officer for Mr Tharman at a block of flats in Jalan Besar on Aug 22, 2023. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG A man at People’s Park Food Centre displaying his support for Mr Tan as he flashes the initials “TKL” written on his palm on Aug 27, 2023. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG Mr Ng interacting with residents and stallholders in the market at The Marketplace@58 in New Upper Changi Road on Aug 11, 2023. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN Mr Tharman and his wife greeting customers at Amoy Street Food Centre on Aug 25, 2023. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY Mr Tan Kin Lian on a walkabout at West Coast Market Square on Aug 21, 2023. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY A volunteer with Mr Ng’s team hands out flyers to patrons at Chinatown Complex Market and Food Centre during a walkabout on Aug 27, 2023. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG Campaign posters of Mr Tharman are seen at Hougang Ave 10 on Aug 22, 2023. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG Residents passing by Mr Tan's campaign poster near Chong Pang Market & Food Centre on Aug 26, 2023. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN Mr Ng speaking to the media after his visit to Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital on Aug 24, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO Mr Tharman speaking to the press at Tiong Bahru market on Aug 26, 2023. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG Mr Tan speaking to the media during his visit to Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre on Aug 25, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO Mr Ng taking 13-month-old Sophie into his arms at the request of her father Darren Ong, 34, for a photo with his family during the presidential candidate’s visit to Tampines Round Market and Food Centre on Aug 27, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO A campaign staff member coaxing a smile from three-year-old Clovelly Foo during photo taking with Mr Tharman and his wife at Tiong Bahru market on Aug 26, 2023. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG Mr Tan interacting with Sengkang residents at Kopitiam Square on Aug 14, 2023. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY Mr Ng and his fiancee Sybil Lau posing for pictures at the Nomination Centre at the People’s Association headquarters in Jalan Besar on Aug 22, 2023. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY Mr Tharman taking photos with his supporters after giving a speech at the nomination centre on Aug 22, 2023. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG Mr Tan giving a thumbs up to an MRT commuter on the North East Line on Aug 14, 2023. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY Share this story Facebook Whatsapp Telegram Messenger Twitter Copy Permalink