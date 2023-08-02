Skip to main content

Happy birthday, S’pore!: National Day displays around the island

From the ordinary to the unmissable, here’s a look at how Singaporeans are sprucing up for the nation’s 58th birthday celebrations.

By THE STRAITS TIMES PICTURE DESK |

Every year, in the lead-up to Singapore’s National Day celebrations, places across the island – from shopping malls and hotels, to the heartland – are decked out in red and white to celebrate the country’s birthday on Aug 9.

The yearly affair marks Singapore’s independence from Malaysia.

As Singapore turns 58 next week, the city dresses up for the occasion with flags lining many buildings across the island.

The Straits Times Picture Desk captures snapshots of the myriad of decorations, big or small.

The message “I Love SG” is formed by national flags on the facade of Block 406 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

ST PHOTO: WANG HUI FEN
It took volunteers and residents from Teck Ghee Arc Residents’ Network about five weeks to create the display, which is made of old and new flags, and reused materials such as string and rope.

Seen against the city’s skyline, Singapore flags decorate the rooftop carpark of People’s Park Complex on July 28.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Children play near a 5m-tall inflatable Merlion, located next to Block 296B Bukit Batok Street 22, on July 27.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
It has attracted many curious residents to take photographs with it, adding to the neighbourhood’s festive cheer.

ST PHOTOS: KELVIN CHNG
A resident standing at the corridor of Block 9, whose facade is decorated with national flags, in Selegie Road on July 31.

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Each year, in the period leading up to National Day, photographers flock to Selegie House to take creative photographs of the building facade decorated with Singapore flags.

ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM
A total of 672 recycled bottles were used to create this Singapore flag near Block 652 Jurong West Street 61.

ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
About 350 residents participated in this project by Pioneer Zone 12 Residents' Network, which involved collecting empty chrysanthemum tea bottles from residents living in the area.

A Singapore flag hangs outside a house in Serangoon Avenue 3 on July 27.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
National flags form the number 58 on a block’s facade in Serangoon Avenue 3.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A construction worker putting up the national flag on the hoarding of a work site near King George’s Avenue in July.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
National flags are arranged to form the number 58, to signify Singapore’s age, over a pathway between Blocks 107 and 109 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, on July 27. The group who created the decorations had saved nylon strings from past projects and used them for this project.

ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
These blocks in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and 8 are awash with the beautiful sight of red and white.

ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
A cyclist passing by a row of Singapore flags displayed on a bridge at Sungei Geylang along Old Airport Road near Dakota MRT station on July 29.

ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
A Singapore flag is displayed on an electronic screen at Funan Mall on July 30.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Singapore flags next to OCBC and Singtel logos on buildings in the downtown area, on July 29.

ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Singapore flags displayed on the room balconies of Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay Hotel on July 30.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
The National Museum of Singapore’s facade will be specially lit up until Aug 9, between 7.30pm and 12 midnight.

ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Produced by:
  • Alex Lim
  • Chong Jun Liang
  • Desmond Foo
  • Desmond Wee
  • Gavin Foo
  • Gin Tay
  • Hannah Ong
  • Jason Quah
  • Kelvin Chng
  • Kevin Lim
  • Lee Pei Jie
  • Leonard Lai
  • Neo Xiaobin
  • Ong Wee Jin
  • Seto Nu Wen
  • Shintaro Tay
  • Wang Hui Fen
Main photographs by:
  • Chong Jun Liang
  • Kevin Lim
  • Ong Wee Jin
