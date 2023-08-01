Revving up for the Singapore Grand Prix
Go behind the scenes at the venue of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, where thousands of people are working tirelessly to create a street circuit in Marina Bay.
Even as the chequered flag was waved and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez’s winning car, Number 11, from Garage 11, crossed the finish line at the 11th second after 11:11pm in October 2022, work for the 2023 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix had already begun.
Preparations for the race start a year in advance, with tickets to next year’s event usually sold over the race weekend.
From Sept 15 to 17, Singapore is set to host the 14th edition of the sport’s original night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
In 2023, due to redevelopment works in the city, drivers will navigate a shortened racetrack of 4.94km, compared with the 5.063km circuit in 2022.
New grandstands have been introduced to mitigate some of the overall reduction in capacity due to the closure of the Bay Grandstand as part of the redevelopment of The Float @ Marina Bay.
Putting together a street circuit in the middle of a city involves a detailed plan and months of preparation.
Thousands of people work tirelessly behind the scenes, dedicating their efforts to help make the Singapore Grand Prix a crown jewel of the Formula One circuit.
The logistical set-up is massive.
It begins in May, when all race-related infrastructure – barriers, fences, cables, track lighting and more – is retrieved from a storage facility in the eastern part of Singapore.
During a five-month build process, maximum care is taken by the organisers to minimise disruption to traffic and businesses in and around the track – with the work being done in phases, zone by zone.
More than 4,000 crew members work around the clock to set up the temporary facilities, which include concrete barriers, grandstands, hospitality facilities, entertainment stages and lighting projectors throughout the circuit park.
For the cars to race at night at speeds of up to 325kmh, a bespoke lighting system is required.
Power cables are housed within light trusses – similar to light fittings at concerts – safely and securely well-above ground level. Nearly 7,000 trusses are installed around the circuit.
Around 1,600 lighting projectors are strategically positioned around the track to ensure the world’s best drivers have optimal visibility for night race conditions, with minimal glare and reflections from a wet surface or spray from other cars.
With the system comprising 108.4km of power cables and 240 steel pylons, its set-up is not the work of a moment.
In 2023, the Singapore circuit is going green by switching fully to an LED lighting system, which will reduce energy usage by at least 30 per cent.
Up to 1,396 solar panels have also been installed on the rooftop of the F1 Pit Building in Republic Boulevard.
The solar energy harnessed is sufficient to power the building for an entire race month.
This includes providing the power for the F1 Paddock Club suites, race control room, media centre, garages, as well as administrative offices.
More than 900 volunteers are recruited and trained every year to be race marshals.
There are more than 50 different roles and responsibilities, including observers, track marshals, flag marshals and fire marshals.
Depending on the area of responsibility assigned, each marshal can expect to clock a minimum of 32 hours’ training.
Mr Theodore Tung (below, extreme right), a 33-year-old assistant manager at the Land Transport Authority who has previously attended two night races as a spectator, will be volunteering for the first time at the 2023 race as a fire marshal assigned to Turn 1.
“After watching Netflix docuseries Drive To Survive, I don’t want to just watch the actual race, I want to be part of it,” he said.
The motorsport enthusiast is a fan of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and is looking forward to being a part of the 2023 night race, even if that means taking two days off from work ahead of the race weekend.
Singapore has one of the highest marshal retention rates and number of female marshals among the F1 circuits.
Ms Vanessa Kang, who previously volunteered in 2019 and 2022 as a flag marshal, is back in 2023 as a recovery marshal.
“I am excited to have what are essentially ‘front-row seats’ to the on-track action, as well as the possibility of getting up close and personal with the race car. That is the dream of every F1 fan. However, marshals need to remain professional and carry out our duties safely and efficiently,” said the 23-year-old undergraduate.
For every edition of the event, the marshals' training sessions give the new volunteers a good grounding in the requirements, protocols, and regulations in their respective roles. The training also serves as a refresher to the returning marshals.
As the weeks count down to the race weekend, the entertainment stages, tents for merchandise, and food and beverage outlets are being installed.
Meanwhile on the pit straight, the F1 Paddock Club and the temporary Sky Suite and Twenty3 are all being fitted out for caterers to deliver a five-star experience.
From left: Chef auditor Eric Teo, Singapore GP food and beverage director Siva Kanthan and chef consultant Martin Woo sampling an array of food during a final tasting session at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay on July 12.
They were leading about 40 chefs from various hotels to evaluate a menu created for hospitality guests in the Sky Suite.
In the week before the race, around 700 tonnes of F1 equipment will arrive in the pit lane – comprising air cargo from the teams, including the cars. Shortly after, the teams’ advanced parties will arrive to set up the garages.
A Singapore GP spokesman said: “Preparations are on track at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with less than a month to the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023, which would not be possible without the support of the various government agencies and our stakeholders.
“We are grateful to have an amazing cast of tens of thousands of dedicated crew, contractors and volunteers who are aligned in our vision and have worked tirelessly to deliver another exciting edition.
“We look forward to welcoming fans back to the home of Formula 1 night racing.”
For the drivers, it will be a huge challenge with Singapore’s heat and humidity, as well as 19 corners and few places to catch their breath during the 62-lap race.