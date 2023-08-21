Alpine Escape St Moritz in spring offers plenty of surprises.

St Moritz is known as a winter playground for the famous and fabulously wealthy but travelling there during the warmer months can be rewarding too. ENGADIN ST. MORITZ TOURISM

Situated at 1,800 metres above sea level, Lake Silvaplana has one of the world’s highest altitude Surf Shop offering a variety of stand-up paddleboards, canoes, windsurf boards and kitesurfing sails for rent. ENGADIN ST. MORITZ TOURISM

St Moritz is also a convenient base for the iconic Bernina Express, which takes visitors past glaciers and tunnels. LOUISA LIM

Hotel Laudinella is one of the handful of hotels that stay open throughout the year, even during off season. HOTEL LAUDINELLA

The hotel offers free entry into Ovaverva St Moritz, the town’s public indoor pool. Apart from serving as a high-altitude training base for athletes, it also has a number of slides and a heated outdoor pool with jacuzzi jets. LOUISA LIM

Visitors can also experience the majesty of the mountains at Berghaus Diavolezza, a mountaintop refuge that is a short car and cable car ride away. DIAVOLEZZA

Perched at an altitude of 3,000 metres above sea level, Diavolezza is a great place for snowshoeing and hiking in the off-season. LOUISA LIM