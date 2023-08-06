Magical Malta Why this European destination needs to be on your bucket list.

You have probably seen Malta in the backdrop for shows like Troy and Game of Thrones. But there’s so much more to this European destination than you think. ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEO

Its location in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea has blessed it with plenty of sunshine and gorgeous vistas, like the Blue Grotto, a series of sea caves. ST VIDEO: STEPHANIE YEO

Spend a day on the island of Gozo, where you can laze on a beach with red sand, ST VIDEO: STEPHANIE YEO

explore the surreal landscape of salt pans, still tended to by hand after five generations, ST VIDEO: STEPHANIE YEO

and take a boat ride from the Inland Sea to explore sea caves in the Mediterranean Sea. ST VIDEO: STEPHANIE YEO

Visit Hagar Qim, a megalithic temple complex that is older than the Egyptian pyramids. ST VIDEO: STEPHANIE YEO

And do not miss Mdina, the scenic walled city that was Malta’s capital in the Middle Ages. Game of Thrones fans will have fun here spotting film locations. ST VIDEO: STEPHANIE YEO