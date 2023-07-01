This is Bryan and Clara. They are colleagues working in the same role.

Bryan and Clara earn $4,534 each, which is the median income in 2020. This puts them both in the $4,500 to $4,999 income bracket.

Can you guess how much Clara’s husband earns, relative to Clara’s income? Drag and drop to guess his income.

Based on 2020 census data, there is a 55% chance that Clara’s husband will belong to a higher income bracket.

Now, guess how much Bryan’s wife earns, relative to Bryan’s income!

Even though Clara and Bryan earn the same amount, there’s only a 34% chance that Bryan’s wife is in a higher income bracket.

While Clara’s husband is more likely to be in a higher income bracket than Clara, Bryan’s wife is more likely to be in a lower income bracket than Bryan.