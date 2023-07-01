Toa Payoh night market: The final countdown to closure
The Straits Times documents the last days of the open-air vegetable market and speaks to vendors and customers about the place where they have spent many nights of their lives.
For over six decades, six nights a week, while most parts of Singapore are winding down, a quiet stretch of road in Toa Payoh East transforms into a bustling open-air vegetable market.
Lorries laden with fresh produce from the region pop up along the lamp-lit 200m street that leads to an industrial park.
Men unload carts of vegetables and fruits onto the street.
During its heydays, hundreds of people from near and far would throng the market at night till the wee hours of the morning to buy fruits and vegetables at wholesale prices, with no minimum quantity required.
“The vegetables here are fresh and cheap,” said Mr Musa Musa, 42, who has been buying his weekly supply of vegetables from the market for the past 14 years. “Don’t close better lah.”
When The Straits Times visited the market on July 1, there was a crowd of around 200 people, including first-time visitors and long-time customers – a larger-than-usual turnout.
It was the final night for four of the eight vendors, who were leaving ahead of Aug 19, when the market will close to make way for redevelopment works in the area.
Madam Tan Sai Guay (below, left), 71, and her husband Lim Peng Kong, 73, have been visiting the market daily for some 37 years to buy supplies for their vegetable stall in Bedok.
“It will be so lonely and quiet here when everyone moves,” said Madam Tan.
The couple will have to make a much longer trip to Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre next time to collect their daily supply of greens.
Toa Payoh resident Abdullah Arba’a has been visiting the market twice a week with his family for the past 15 years. “I’ll be very sad when it closes,” said the 50-year-old.
The night market began as a pasar malam (night market) on an empty patch of dirt in the 1950s, even before Toa Payoh was developed.
Farmers and fishermen living in nearby Potong Pasir – then a kampung – would sell their goods here, recounted Mr Ong Eng Seng (below), one of the longest-serving vendors and the owner of the largest stall in the market. He was one of the four vendors who packed up after July 1.
Mr Ong Eng Seng has watched the surrounding area develop through the decades and lived through many memorable events in Singapore.
He recounted episodes such as the major flood of 1972 when the vendors had to wade through waist-deep waters as boxes of vegetables floated away. During the 2003 Sars outbreak, people swarmed the night market to stock up on vegetables after Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre was ordered to close. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the night market was ordered to shut for two weeks in 2021.
The 78-year-old, who started his wholesale vegetable business in 1968, first visited the pasar malam as a young boy.
“I used to cycle here from my house in Ang Mo Kio,” said the sprightly man. “People also sold bee hoon, kopi and other kinds of cooked food until the government disallowed street hawkers to operate.”
He added: “Farmers from Lim Chu Kang would also come here to sell their vegetables, and that’s how this place came to be known for cheap produce.”
The rent-free market grew in size and popularity as the surrounding area developed.
Eateries and vegetable hawkers in wet markets would come to stock up on their supply, while residents nearby would visit regularly to save some dollars on their shopping.
At its peak in the early 2000s, some 50 vendors occupied the entire stretch of the street every night, said vendor See Kin Choon (below).
Over the years, however, the number became smaller.
UNSUSTAINABLE
“The old people don’t want to continue. Young people don’t want to take over. Those supermarkets, with their air-con lorries and distribution lines – we just can’t compete,” said Mr Ong Eng Seng.
Earlier in 2023, there were some 10 vendors operating at the market. They were informed in February of the impending closure.
“With the upcoming housing developments in Toa Payoh East, higher traffic use on the road is expected, which would make the place unsuitable for the market operations,” said the Singapore Food Agency.
END OF THE ROAD
The market has to close to make way for upcoming housing developments in the area, such as Kim Keat Ripples, the Build-to-Order (BTO) project seen under construction on the right.
Just four vendors, including Mr See, will remain at the market until Aug 19. The rest decided to leave earlier.
Some of the vendors will shift their business to Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, while others will retire as the certificates of entitlement (COE) for their lorries is due to expire. Some, like Mr See, will continue to deliver vegetables to their clients without setting up a physical stall.
As the familiar faces of the market go their separate ways, 63-year-old See could not help but feel a tinge of sadness. He has been in the business since he completed his national service 42 years ago.
Then a farmer by day and a wholesale vendor by night, he sold vegetables from his farm in Lim Chu Kang. With the farmland reclaimed by the government, Mr See now sells vegetables from SG Veg Farm, a hydroponics farm located on a Housing Board rooftop in Sembawang.
“The reality is that when they move to Pasir Panjang, we won’t be in touch any more.
“Even if we do keep in contact, it wouldn’t be like this, walking up and down the street to chat with our old friends,” said Mr See.
“Old friends slowly getting busy and losing contact… it’s the reality.”