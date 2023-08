Your input is benchmarked against the monthly gross wages of Singaporean and permanent resident full-time private sector employees in the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) data for Occupational Wages 2022 . The data was collected from July to December 2022 and salaries might have risen since then.Gross wage refers to the sum of basic wage — before deduction of employee Central Provident Fund (CPF) contribution and income tax — and other regular cash payments such as commission and overtime payments. It excludes employer CPF contributions, bonuses, stock options and other lump sum payments.The age group analysis is based on data on gross monthly income from work from MOM’s Singapore Yearbook Of Manpower Statistics 2022 Data on the most in-demand jobs is specially provided by MOM upon The Straits Times’ request.Turnover data is taken from MOM’s Labour Market Report Fourth Quarter 2022.