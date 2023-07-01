Skip to main content
money-hand THE STRAITS TIMES

Singapore salary guide 2023

Are you earning enough? How much are your peers getting? Explore The Straits Times’ salary guide to find out.

iInformation provided on this page is not stored and will be used only to generate the salary report. Results are based on the Ministry of Manpower’s Occupational Wages 2022 data and Labour Force in Singapore 2022 report.

How much are people in your age group earning?

What might be the fastest-growing jobs in the next five years?

growing-jobs-illustration

1 Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning specialists

Develop and apply AI and machine learning tools

2 Sustainability specialists

Quantify and mitigate a business’ impact on the environment

3 Business intelligence analysts

Process and analyse customer and company data to help businesses make better decisions

4 Information security analysts

Detect and prevent unauthorised access to digital data

5 Fintech engineers

Design systems for seamless, secure digital transactions

In a May 2023 report on the future of jobs, the World Economic Forum forecast that technology-related jobs were expected to grow the fastest, as a proportion of the existing labour force. Meanwhile, clerical or secretarial roles made up most of the fastest-declining roles.

Which are the key growth areas?

skill-img

Green economy: Environmental sustainability management, energy management and audit, environmental and social governance

skill-img

Care economy: Effective client communication, ethical and professional integrity, managing continual learning of staff

skill-img

Digital economy: Analytical method validation, AI application, AI ethics and governance

These skills are needed in the most number of job roles in Singapore’s three key growth economies, according to a November 2022 report by SkillsFuture Singapore.

What are some soft skills that are in demand?

skill-img

Thinking critically: Creative thinking, decision-making, problem-solving, sense-making, transdisciplinary thinking

skill-img

Interacting with others: Collaboration, communication, people development, being customer-oriented, ability to build inclusivity, ability to influence others

skill-img

Staying relevant: Adaptability, digital fluency, learning agility (being able to learn what to do in new situations), self-management, having a global perspective

Building these critical core skills helps you to be employable across a wide range of promising sectors, acquire technical skills, adapt to changes and seize career development opportunities, according to SkillsFuture Singapore.

Want to get a head start?

Data and methodology: Your input is benchmarked against the monthly gross wages of Singaporean and permanent resident full-time private sector employees in the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) data for Occupational Wages 2022. The data was collected from July to December 2022 and salaries might have risen since then.

Gross wage refers to the sum of basic wage — before deduction of employee Central Provident Fund (CPF) contribution and income tax — and other regular cash payments such as commission and overtime payments. It excludes employer CPF contributions, bonuses, stock options and other lump sum payments.

The age group analysis is based on data on gross monthly income from work from MOM’s Singapore Yearbook Of Manpower Statistics 2022.

Data on the most in-demand jobs is specially provided by MOM upon The Straits Times’ request.

Turnover data is taken from MOM’s Labour Market Report Fourth Quarter 2022.
