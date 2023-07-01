Singapore salary guide 2023
Are you earning enough? How much are your peers getting? Explore The Straits Times’ salary guide to find out.
How much are people in your age group earning?
Across all industries, your earnings are in the undefined% of your peers aged undefined. Among the undefined Singapore residents employed full-time in this age group, about undefined% are in the same income bracket as you.
What might be the fastest-growing jobs in the next five years?
1 Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning specialists
Develop and apply AI and machine learning tools
2 Sustainability specialists
Quantify and mitigate a business’ impact on the environment
3 Business intelligence analysts
Process and analyse customer and company data to help businesses make better decisions
4 Information security analysts
Detect and prevent unauthorised access to digital data
5 Fintech engineers
Design systems for seamless, secure digital transactions
In a May 2023 report on the future of jobs, the World Economic Forum forecast that technology-related jobs were expected to grow the fastest, as a proportion of the existing labour force. Meanwhile, clerical or secretarial roles made up most of the fastest-declining roles.
Which are the key growth areas?
Green economy: Environmental sustainability management, energy management and audit, environmental and social governance
Care economy: Effective client communication, ethical and professional integrity, managing continual learning of staff
Digital economy: Analytical method validation, AI application, AI ethics and governance
These skills are needed in the most number of job roles in Singapore’s three key growth economies, according to a November 2022 report by SkillsFuture Singapore.
What are some soft skills that are in demand?
Thinking critically: Creative thinking, decision-making, problem-solving, sense-making, transdisciplinary thinking
Interacting with others: Collaboration, communication, people development, being customer-oriented, ability to build inclusivity, ability to influence others
Staying relevant: Adaptability, digital fluency, learning agility (being able to learn what to do in new situations), self-management, having a global perspective
Building these critical core skills helps you to be employable across a wide range of promising sectors, acquire technical skills, adapt to changes and seize career development opportunities, according to SkillsFuture Singapore.