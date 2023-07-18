New hotels along Orchard From hipster hangouts to high-end hideaways, these hotels are now open for business.

Pan Pacific Orchard impresses with its remarkable architecture, which merges the forest, the beach, the garden and the cloud into one dramatic building.

At the beach zone, visitors are able to swim in a tropical lagoon, filled with emerald pools and a sandy “beachfront” . PAN PACIFIC ORCHARD

Hilton Singapore Orchard’s all-day dining restaurant Estate is designed to look cosy despite being able to accommodate hundreds of guests. HILTON SINGAPORE ORCHARD

Many rooms in the hotel offer panoramic views across to Marina Bay. HILTON SINGAPORE ORCHARD

Guests are able to request for a drink without leaving the hotel’s giant inflatable duck at Pullman Singapore Orchard’s P.S.O Beach Club. PULLMAN SINGAPORE ORCHARD

The hotel’s main hangout, Eden Restaurant, is already drawing a huge lunch crowd, with its eclectic Asian-inspired menu. PULLMAN SINGAPORE ORCHARD

Citadines Connect City Centre Orchard pays homage to its rich past through its design elements. CITADADINES CONNECT CITY CENTRE SINGAPORE