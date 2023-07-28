Cycle City: Cyclists @ work

It may not be as dynamic as cycling in a peloton, as recreational as traversing the park connector network, or as exhilarating as attacking the trails of Chestnut Nature Park, but there are many out there who make their living on two wheels.
This week, Cycle City tags along with a food delivery rider and a bicycle tourist guide.
Bernie Png has been a food delivery rider for two years. An avid cyclist, she appreciates the urban landscape and architecture and enjoys exploring little-known areas in Singapore. She documents her work on her YouTube channel, Bernie Studio, where she shares her journeys along with safety tips for other food delivery riders.
On another path, tourist guide Alfie Alfian leads bike tours through the heart of the city. Come (gentle) rain or shine, he takes tourists to popular destinations such as Kampong Glam, where they can enjoy a taste of local culture and food.
To Alfie, exploring the city on bicycle gives tourists a more immersive experience than a bus tour and offers a unique perspective of local landmarks. Many locations are bike-friendly and sightseers gain photo opportunities they might not get otherwise.
Watch Bernie and Alfie as they take us on a final journey through Cycle City.
Cycle City delves into the vast world of cycling – including road cycling, mountain biking, indoor cycling and delivery riding. From beginners to experienced cyclists, the series showcases vibrant communities and individual journeys, exploring the passion and motivation for a life on two wheels.