Urban cycling survival handbook If you are thinking about picking up cycling or have started recently, here are some things you should know.

Packing checklist Things you may want to pack for your adventure.

Proper helmet Your helmet should be snug, but not too tight. If you are in between sizes, choose the smaller one. When worn, the helmet should not shift when you push it. Bike helmets can absorb only a single impact.

Safe fashion Dress in clothes which allow you to move around comfortably.

White and red A white headlight and red rear light are required by law. The lights boost your visibility among other road users, keeping yourself and others safe.

Stay alert A parked car may not be empty. Stay clear of car doors in case they open suddenly.

Road/PCN etiquette Give way to pedestrians. Keep left and keep a safe distance from other road or path users. Alert before overtaking. Ride in single file. Keep to the 10kmh speed limit.

Avoid blind spots Large vehicles such as trucks and buses have large blind spots, especially on the right. Avoid overtaking them and stay visible to the drivers.

Research Plan ahead of time and find out more about the route you will be taking. Things you may want to find out include terrain, incline, distance, accessibility and pertinent numbers to call in case of emergency.

Happy World Bicycle Day!