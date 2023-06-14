On its last legs: Horse racing in S’pore to end in 2024 The Singapore Turf Club will hold its last race - the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup - on Oct, 5, 2024, marking the end of over 180 years of horse racing here. Here are vignettes of the iconic club put together by The Straits Times picture desk. SCROLL DOWN

Operations at the Singapore Turf Club (STC) will begin winding down at its home in Kranji and the 120ha site, which spans around 200 football fields, will be handed back to the Government by March 2027 for redevelopment.

STC had moved to Kranji in 1999 from its old Bukit Timah location, which had similarly been earmarked for housing and other uses.