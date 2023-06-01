Virtually unstoppable: She Just Dance-d her way to the big stage
As Singapore prepares to host the inaugural Olympic Esports Week from June 22 to 25, local dance sport athlete Siti Zhywee Ramle has also been busy getting ready for her debut on the international stage.
What started as a way for Siti Zhywee Ramle to kill two birds with one stone has unexpectedly led to her representing Singapore in dancesport at the inaugural Olympic Esports Week.
The 38-year-old full-time fitness trainer’s passion for dance was sparked over a decade ago when she began teaching Zumba classes. She took up different dance classes, and now counts reggaeton and pop as her favourite styles.
But between work and caring for her two young sons - Zhayan Adheen Malim Araffiz, seven, and Zhafeer Abda Malim Araffiz, five - finding the time to attend classes became increasingly harder.
So, about two years ago, she decided to get a Nintendo Switch console.
It not only gave her a way to pursue her passion for dance through video games such as Just Dance, but has also become a way for her to spend time with her sons, especially Zhayan, who is on the autism spectrum.
While he enjoys going out for walks and to the playground, planning outdoor activities can sometimes be challenging.
“Zhayan may not be able to adapt well in certain environments because of the noise or kids shouting, so I always have to plan activities that are suitable for him, to make sure that he’s able to go outdoors peacefully while still having fun,” Zhywee said.
Zhywee, who used to play netball in school, found herself topping the Just Dance leaderboard for several online competitions that featured dancers from other countries.
Then she received an unexpected call two months ago from the Singapore office of the video game developer Ubisoft with an offer to take part in the Olympic Esports Week.
What she initially thought was a prank has led to her first competition on an international stage.
Despite initial concerns over how she would balance training for the competition with her job and looking after her sons, Zhywee decided to take up the opportunity.
It has been hectic for Zhywee in the lead-up to the Olympic Esports Week finals, which will run from Thursday till Sunday at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.
Zhywee has stepped up the intensity of her training, incorporating more cardio and strength and conditioning elements into her workout routine to make sure she can keep up with the competition.
What she did not expect was having to also fit multiple media engagements into her schedule, leaving her with little time to spend with her children and for recovery.
Zhywee, who teaches three to four fitness classes - which include anything from personal training to kickboxing - a day, admitted there are some days she feels “mum guilt”, particularly with Zhayan currently having his school holidays.
MUM GUILT
“Because I’m a special needs mum, it’s important for me to give full attention to my oldest boy. Sometimes it’s not easy for me to go out and do certain activities.”
“But I make sure that when I schedule my calendar for the week, I try to set aside some time to play with my kids, even if it’s just to do the simplest things.”
This includes reading books about animals, drawing, doing worksheet activities, general play and, of course, dance. One of her sons’ favourite songs on Just Dance is the popular children’s tune Baby Shark, and they also like to follow the official National Day Parade dance routine every year.
“I want to make sure I’m always there for them, not just to prepare food or the basic things. I want them to remember me playing with them, enjoying all these activities with them.”
A MOTHER’S LOVE
“I hope these memories will last in their heads.”
Although it has been challenging, Zhywee is determined to make it work, to prove that neither age nor motherhood should spell the end to chasing one’s goals.
UNSOLICITED ADVICE
When she became a mother, some people told her to focus less on her fitness profession, which she has been in for nearly two decades.
“In the past, people thought working out, exercising, fitness or being active is more for youngsters. The message that I got was that if you’re getting older, you have to slow things down: ‘Maybe you have to stop working, stop all these high-energy movements, you have to focus on just being a mum.’
“I understand their intention, and of course you have to divide and manage your time wisely, but taking care of yourself should still be a top priority. Only by taking care of yourself, are you able to take care of your family fully.”
She added: “But I strongly believe that becoming a mum doesn’t stop life. You want to bring your kids together with you and just be active together.”