In Quest Of: Egypt’s ancient worlds Take a trip into the country’s storied past through its architecture, landmarks and more

Egypt is a world of superlatives, with pyramids that are engineering marvels, temples built on a vast scale and the Nile, the world’s longest river.

Camels resting at the Giza pyramid complex. VIDEO: SALLY LAM

Wander through the labyrinthine alleys of Khan el-Khalili, an enchanting marketplace in the heart of Cairo, to seek out good buys. ST PHOTO: SALLY LAM

At the Citadel of Saladin, the Ottoman-style Mosque of Muhammad Ali boasts an opulent interior and gorgeous domes. ST PHOTO: BRENDA LAM

Many historical sights unfold along the Nile, making a cruise down the world’s longest river a must-do. ST PHOTO: SALLY LAM

Merchants selling shawls to a tourist cruise ship along the Nile. VIDEO: SALLY LAM

Explore the magnificent royal burial grounds at Valley of the Kings, which houses the tombs of pharaohs and nobles. ST PHOTO: SALLY LAM

Monumental columns line the Great Hypostyle Hall in Karnak, and tell stories of Egypt’s past through their carvings. ST PHOTO: SALLY LAM

Papyrus columns of the Hypostyle Hall with inscriptions and reliefs at Karnak. VIDEO: SALLY LAM

Mummified versions of the reptiles dot the Crocodile Museum, which also displays foetuses and eggs. ST PHOTO: SALLY LAM