In Quest Of: Egypt’s ancient worlds

Take a trip into the country’s storied past through its architecture, landmarks and more

By SALLY LAM |

Egypt is a world of superlatives, with pyramids that are engineering marvels, temples built on a vast scale and the Nile, the world’s longest river.
Camels resting at the Giza pyramid complex.
VIDEO: SALLY LAM
Wander through the labyrinthine alleys of Khan el-Khalili, an enchanting marketplace in the heart of Cairo, to seek out good buys.
ST PHOTO: SALLY LAM
At the Citadel of Saladin, the Ottoman-style Mosque of Muhammad Ali boasts an opulent interior and gorgeous domes.
ST PHOTO: BRENDA LAM
Many historical sights unfold along the Nile, making a cruise down the world’s longest river a must-do.
ST PHOTO: SALLY LAM
Merchants selling shawls to a tourist cruise ship along the Nile.
VIDEO: SALLY LAM
Explore the magnificent royal burial grounds at Valley of the Kings, which houses the tombs of pharaohs and nobles.
ST PHOTO: SALLY LAM
Monumental columns line the Great Hypostyle Hall in Karnak, and tell stories of Egypt’s past through their carvings.
ST PHOTO: SALLY LAM
Papyrus columns of the Hypostyle Hall with inscriptions and reliefs at Karnak.
VIDEO: SALLY LAM
Mummified versions of the reptiles dot the Crocodile Museum, which also displays foetuses and eggs.
ST PHOTO: SALLY LAM
