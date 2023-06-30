Cycle City: Cycle together, stay together

Meet Ms Yoou Tan, a hairdressing salon owner who loves cycling with her children and owns an array of quirky bicycles. Her favourite bicycle is a specially kitted out cargo bike that features additional safety restraints for her children, cushioned pads and additional bottle cages. With this bike, she is able to take her children out to explore locations – such as Jurong Lake Gardens – to find picturesque picnic spots.
Cycling enthusiasts Ian Aquino and Dyna Cordero-Aquino started biking together as friends. Their love for the sport sparked a romance and a lifetime commitment to each other. As Ms Cordero-Aquino puts it: “A couple that cycles together, stays forever."
The married couple have chosen a relatively new form of bicycle – the gravel bike – to take them to the farthest corners of Singapore.
The gravel bike evolved from a road bike – comprising a modified frame and wider tyres to cover long distances yet able to roll into gravel and sandy trails.
See where the Aquinos have ventured off the beaten track in this episode.
Cycle City delves into the vast world of cycling – including road cycling, mountain biking, indoor cycling and delivery riding. For experienced cyclists to those who are just starting out, the series showcases the vibrant communities and their journeys, exploring the passions and motivations that drive these riders to a life on two wheels.