Cycle City: Bonding in the peloton

Road cycling in Singapore is a balance of excitement and safety. You experience the wind in your face, the thrill of speed and the freedom to explore the island, but there is also the issue of traffic.
One way to cycle on the road safely is in a peloton – a group of cyclists riding together in tight formation. Riding as one, peloton cyclists look out for one another, often using hand signals to communicate directions.
To get the most out of road cycling, a visit to an experienced bike fitter should be considered.
It may sound like overkill for beginners, but it is an essential part of achieving a comfortable ride and minimising strain on your joints. This is crucial for longevity in the sport.
Watch the video and join the ride with Tan Min Yi and Darren Ho as they make a morning journey along West Coast Highway with the Supper St. Cyclists, an inclusive cycling group that is open to cyclists of all ability levels, from expert “greyhounds” to novice “bunnies”.
Cycle City delves into the wide world of cycling – including road cycling, mountain biking, indoor cycling and delivery riders. For experienced cyclists to those starting out their cycling journey, the series showcases the vibrant communities, exploring the passion and motivations that drive these riders to a life on two wheels.