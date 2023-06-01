Cycle City: Attacking the trails

Nestled within Singapore’s urban landscape lies a vibrant haven for mountain biking enthusiasts. The scenic Bukit Timah Mountain Bike (MTB) and Chestnut trails beckon riders with their lush greenery and challenging terrain.
Every weekend, passionate cyclists flock to these trails, forming a tight-knit group bonded by their shared love for the sport.
Ms Felicia Wang can often be spotted with her mountain biking buddies tracking through Bukit Timah MTB Trail, an intermediate-level trail.
Every rider understands the importance of respecting both the trails and fellow cyclists.
They adhere to the unspoken rules of the sport, yielding to faster riders, communicating their intentions clearly and giving way to hikers or other trail users.
Watch the video to see Felicia and other riders in action.
Cycle City delves into the wide world of cycling – including road cycling, mountain biking, indoor cycling and delivery riders. For experienced cyclists to those starting out their cycling journey, the series showcases the vibrant communities, exploring the passion and motivations that drive these riders to a life on two wheels.