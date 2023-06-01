Cycle City: Getting to work on two wheels

If your first thoughts of commuting in Singapore are of being squeezed into an MRT carriage or fuming in a traffic jam, it might be time to consider cycling in to work. It can add some essential “me time” to your day.
Regular cycle commuters, Mr Stefan Gisin and Mr Jok Kwang, take us through their cycling journey and how they use Singapore’s park connector network (PCN) for a seamless and scenic way to work.
Efficient route planning is key, and with rest points and amenities strategically placed along the way, cyclists can comfortably navigate the city, ensuring a smooth and energising start to their workday.
With gear advice and safety tips, this video can help you have a smooth transition from home to office.
Cycle City delves into the wide world of cycling – including road cycling, mountain biking, indoor cycling and delivery riding. For experienced cyclists to those starting out their cycling journey, the series showcases the vibrant communities, exploring the passion and motivations that drive these riders to a life on two wheels.