Skip to main content

Cycle City: Getting to work on two wheels

Want to avoid the standard slog into work? Cycling could be the solution to a less hectic commute.

By ASHLEIGH SIM AND JONATHAN NG |

If your first thoughts of commuting in Singapore are of being squeezed into an MRT carriage or fuming in a traffic jam, it might be time to consider cycling in to work. It can add some essential “me time” to your day.

Regular cycle commuters, Mr Stefan Gisin and Mr Jok Kwang, take us through their cycling journey and how they use Singapore’s park connector network (PCN) for a seamless and scenic way to work.

Han Jok Kwang and Stefan Gisin on a commute using the Rail Corridor.
Han Jok Kwang and Stefan Gisin on a commute using the Rail Corridor.

Efficient route planning is key, and with rest points and amenities strategically placed along the way, cyclists can comfortably navigate the city, ensuring a smooth and energising start to their workday.

With gear advice and safety tips, this video can help you have a smooth transition from home to office.

Cycle City delves into the wide world of cycling – including road cycling, mountain biking, indoor cycling and delivery riding. For experienced cyclists to those starting out their cycling journey, the series showcases the vibrant communities, exploring the passion and motivations that drive these riders to a life on two wheels.

Produced by:
  • Ashleigh Sim
  • Jonathan Ng
Note: This interactive is best viewed on devices with iOS 14, Android 12 or newer.
Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.