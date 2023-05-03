Working like a dog: A closer look at canines with jobs
As household pets, dogs hold unofficial jobs that help their families - they are alert systems, walk reminders and some are even snuggle officers. But many special dogs actually hold real jobs and are uniquely serving the community as a whole. The Straits Times plays pup-arazzi at their workplace.
Springer spaniel Yoshi works at the baggage handling area of Changi Airport. As a narcotics detection dog, his exceptional nose allows him to detect even the slightest traces of illicit drugs in the luggage coming into Singapore from all corners of the world.
Guard dogs, such as German shepherds and Belgian malinois, play a huge role in military security. With a keen sense of smell, they are easily aware of any intruder or trespasser in the camps. These dogs undergo attack and agility training to get them in shape.
When Labrador-golden retriever cross Eve dons her guide dog harness, she knows it is time to work. She transforms from a playful pet to trusted aide to her visually impaired handler Thomas Chan.
Every day, dogs holding real jobs go off to work, much like their human counterparts. They not only provide a service, but they also contribute to the greater community.
We take a peek through the doors at their workplace and even while they are in training, just to see how pawsitively hard these dogs work for their kibble at the end of the day.
Springer spaniel Yoshi has his nose to the bags on the carousel to detect and find narcotics as they enter Singapore, preventing them from getting to the streets.
On a normal day, he would search several flights. This translates to several thousand bags. A passive reaction dog, Yoshi sits when he smells a target odour.
Yoshi is part of the 200-strong Police K-9 Unit. with the team at Changi Airport working in shifts to provide 24-hour coverage.
A police spokesman said the dogs undergo rigorous training to identify the various drugs, such as marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine. They are trained to detect the drugs in various forms - powder, liquid or hidden within other materials.
“Our dogs have successfully detected controlled drugs, such as marijuana, concealed in luggage. Their ability to quickly and accurately identify the presence of these substances has helped to stop the movement of drugs through our airport,” she said.
And lest you think that this is a thankless task, it is not.
The four search canines from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed as part of Operation Lionheart to conduct search-and-rescue operations after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake in Turkey in February received a Medal of Appreciation with their handlers on April 25.
Timmy, a golden cocker spaniel, and three Labrador retrievers Jack, Rizzo (above) and Frenchy, were deployed to various sites and worked in cycles of 30 minutes. Unlike the passive reaction of narcotics dogs, rescue dogs are trained to bark excitedly after picking up the scent of survivors to alert rescuers.
These four canine heroes in Turkey are part of SCDF’s 16-member pack.
In the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), military dogs are part of the Military Police Command. The Military Working Dog Unit (MWDU) has 65 dogs, which are given basic obedience training at 18 months before undergoing more specialised training as either guard or sniffer dogs.
Guard dogs are often breeds such as German shepherds and Belgian Malinois (like eight-year-old Arras, above) and they play a huge role in military security. Their keen sense of smell makes them easily aware of intruders or trespassers in camps, and they undergo attack and agility training.
It’s a misconception that the military puts its dogs to sleep once they are old. Instead, they are either put up for adoption upon retirement at about eight years or are housed in kennels and taken care of till the end of their lives.
Outside the uniform roles, dogs also perform services for those in need.
Labrador-golden retriever cross Eve is the first guide dog that is fully trained in Singapore. She was paired with Mr Thomas Chan, 44, in June 2022, and it took the pair three months to bond.
“In the first three weeks, Eve had her own way of doing things and would try to take advantage. She once walked me to the middle of the carpark,” Mr Chan said.
Before Eve, he would walk into things, even with his cane. “Eve takes me around obstacles. Now we run together every morning. It's a relationship that we want to build,” said Mr Chan, adding that he hopes more can be done to create awareness that guide dogs are working dogs, not pets.
Guide Dogs Singapore has successfully trained and paired 11 guide dog teams, of which six are currently active.
They do not wear white coats or prescribe medicines, but these “dogtors” provide healing power by interacting with people who are in highly stressful situations.
During a recent get-together organised by Growth Collective for caregivers in Nee Soon South, participants got to interact with dogs from the Animal-Assisted Interactions Singapore (AAISG) as they discussed challenges in caregiving, and connected for emotional support.
The canine “healers” were effective social lubricants with a calming effect, especially when participants broached topics that were difficult to talk about.
AAISG founder Adele Lau said: "For people facing immense stressors, our Caring Canines can make excellent companions. Our dogs’ non-judgmental presence made it such that people could be more open about their emotions. The participants felt safe enough to let their guard down and share their feelings."
AAISG’s pack of 25 dogs are assessed to ensure suitability in terms of temperament around people in unfamiliar environments, and the canines are comfortable with such interactions.