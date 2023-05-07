How Singapore won 1,000 SEA Games golds

1,000 Quah Ting Wen, Nur Marina Chan, Quah Jing Wen and Amanda Lim 2023 | Swimming | Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay It was a team effort that delivered the milestone goal for Team Singapore, as the women’s swimming 4x100m freestyle relay quartet of Quah Ting Wen, Nur Marina Chan, Quah Jing Wen and Amanda Lim led from start to finish and touched the wall first at the Morodok Techo National Aquatics Centre on May 6.

900 Gong Qianyun 2019 | Chess | Women’s rapid chess Singapore had never checkmated its way to gold until Gong emerged on top on Dec 3. The woman grandmaster started with three wins and one draw in Subic before losing to Ummi Fisabilillah, but the Indonesian later dropped points as Gong went on to land a historic 900th gold.

800 Jovina Choo, Terena Lam, Dawn Liu and Daniella Ng 2015 | Sailing | Women’s fleet racing keelboat On a day when a lack of sailing wind had delayed races by more than two hours, Singapore's women’s keelboat sailors delivered the 800th gold without racing due to a timeout on June 9. The gold medal was awarded to Choo, Lam, Liu and Ng, who had won all their previous round-robin races.

700 Feng Tianwei and Sun Beibei 2011 | Table tennis | Women’s doubles In her second SEA Games, Feng Tianwei made up for the disappointment of losing the mixed doubles final by winning the women's doubles gold with Sun Beibei. They survived a scare to beat Thai pair Nanthana Komwong and Aisara Muangsuk 3-2 (11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9) on Nov 15 in Jakarta to smash the 700-gold mark as Singapore went on to sweep all seven table tennis golds for the last time.

600 Chan Keng Kwang 2005 | Billiards and snooker | Men’s 9-ball singles In a discipline dominated by the Filipinos, Singapore had not won an individual pool gold at the Games until "secret weapon" Chan Keng Kwang beat Vietnam's Luong Chi Dung 11-5 in the final on Dec 4 and pocketed the Republic's last gold in Manila and 600th gold overall.

500 Joscelin Yeo 1999 | Swimming | Women’s 50m freestyle In her fifth SEA Games, Jaws-lin showed her bite in Brunei to help Singapore seal its 500th gold on Aug 13. Despite nursing an elbow injury, she fended off Thailand's 16-year-old Pilin Tachakittiranan to set a new women's 50m freestyle Games record of 26.23sec.

400 Joscelin Yeo 1993 | Swimming | Women’s 200m freestyle Still only 13, Yeo made a huge splash at her home Games when she won nine gold and one silver medals to just miss out on Junie Sng's 10-gold feat from 1983. Her seventh gold on June 16 would be Singapore's 400th gold as she won the 200m freestyle in 2min 6.03sec, more than 1.5 seconds quicker than Indonesia's Meitri Widya Pangestika.

300 Men’s water polo team 1985 | Water polo | Men’s water polo Another ton of gold medals was completed in Bangkok when the men's team beat Indonesia 11-8 on Dec 13 despite suffering eight sackings to the opponents' two. The victory extended their unbeaten run to 11 editions since the sport made its Games debut in 1965.

200 Tan Thuan Heng, Marc Tay, David Hoe, Soen Lay Heng 1975 | Swimming | Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay Perhaps a sign of the swimming dominance that was to come for Singapore, its men's 4x100m freestyle team comfortably touched the wall first in 3:50.24 on Dec 14 in the last Seap Games in Bangkok before they were renamed South-east Asian Games.

100 Khong Yiu Lan 1971 | Swimming | Women’s 100m breaststroke Since the first gold, Singapore needed 12 years and six Games - the 1963 Cambodia Games were cancelled – to reach the 100-gold mark, as 16-year-old Khong claimed the honour by clocking 1:26.69 to beat Malaysia's Rosanna Lam on Dec 12 in Kuala Lumpur, where she also won the women's 200m breaststroke final in 3:04.04.