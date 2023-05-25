This is a 3D print of Mr J.F. Lian. He lost part of his nose to skin cancer in 2022 and now, thanks to 3D printing, he’s got a new one.

The team at the Medical 3D Printing Centre at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) scanned Mr Lian’s face before he went for his operation. With that digital model, they could begin resculpting his nose digitally.

It was the first time TTSH was making a custom-made 3D-printed nose for a patient, and it took several trials and iterations to get it right.

Among the factors the team considered was the weight and material of the prosthetic nose. Most importantly, the nose had to be comfortable for Mr Lian to use.

They tried using a nose clip to attach it to his face, but it turned out to be uncomfortable for prolonged use.

They also had to make sure the nose fit well. At some point, earlier iterations of the nose model no longer fit Mr Lian’s face well, as his wound had become smaller.

On March 7, 2023, after nearly four months of fittings and redesigns, Mr Lian walked out of the hospital with a bright smile on his face, wearing a nose reconstructed from skin-friendly resin and hand-painted to match his skin.