Paradise Beckons Take a ﬂight of discovery through Bird Paradise’s immersive aviaries.

Winged Sanctuary It houses critically endangered birds of high conservation value such as the Philippine eagle and Vietnam pheasant.

Australian Outback Listen for the laughing kookaburra’s ringing laughter in this dry eucalypt forest habitat, complete with thematic windmill and aboriginal paintings on rock structures.

Mysterious Papua The landscaping of the aviary - home to the elusive birds of paradise - is based on New Guinean coastal rainforests.

Lory Loft Brace yourself for the boisterous chatter of brightly coloured lories and parrots in a setting reminiscent of the monsoon forests of Irian Jaya.

Songs of the Forest An aural treat awaits the visitor in this aviary ﬁlled with the melodious songs of Asian songbirds. Try spotting the lesser mousedeer hiding in the undergrowth.

Amazonian Jewels The ﬂora – ﬁcus trees, terrestrial and epiphytic bromeliads – and bird species will transport visitors to the rainforests of South America.

Hong Leong Foundation Crimson Wetlands Set against the backdrop of a 20m-tall waterfall is a landscape inspired by South America’s ﬂooded savannahs.

Kuok Group Wings of Asia This recreation of South-east Asia’s diverse forests and sloping rice terraces plays host to wading birds, hornbills, pelicans and water birds.

Heart of Africa The aviary’s design mimics the undulating terrain of the forest valleys of continental Africa.

Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove This multi-level, state-of-the-art indoor habitat showcases the fascinating behaviours of penguins.