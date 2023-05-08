Skip to main content

Paradise Beckons

Take a ﬂight of discovery through Bird Paradise’s immersive aviaries.

By LIM YAOHUI, LIM YONG AND CHNG CHOON HIONG |

Philippine eagle
Winged Sanctuary
It houses critically endangered birds of high conservation value such as the Philippine eagle and Vietnam pheasant.
Emu
Australian Outback
Listen for the laughing kookaburra’s ringing laughter in this dry eucalypt forest habitat, complete with thematic windmill and aboriginal paintings on rock structures.
Southern cassowary
Mysterious Papua
The landscaping of the aviary - home to the elusive birds of paradise - is based on New Guinean coastal rainforests.
Lorikeet
Lory Loft
Brace yourself for the boisterous chatter of brightly coloured lories and parrots in a setting reminiscent of the monsoon forests of Irian Jaya.
Bali myna
Songs of the Forest
An aural treat awaits the visitor in this aviary ﬁlled with the melodious songs of Asian songbirds. Try spotting the lesser mousedeer hiding in the undergrowth.
Saffron toucanet
Amazonian Jewels
The ﬂora – ﬁcus trees, terrestrial and epiphytic bromeliads – and bird species will transport visitors to the rainforests of South America.
American flamingo
Hong Leong Foundation Crimson Wetlands
Set against the backdrop of a 20m-tall waterfall is a landscape inspired by South America’s ﬂooded savannahs.
Black-faced spoonbill
Kuok Group Wings of Asia
This recreation of South-east Asia’s diverse forests and sloping rice terraces plays host to wading birds, hornbills, pelicans and water birds.
Shoebill
Heart of Africa
The aviary’s design mimics the undulating terrain of the forest valleys of continental Africa.
Gentoo penguin
Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove
This multi-level, state-of-the-art indoor habitat showcases the fascinating behaviours of penguins.
Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.
