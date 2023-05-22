Hiking dos and don’ts
Hiking in nature reserves can be fun if done safely. Here are some tips from the National Parks Board.
Hiking dos and don’ts
Hiking in nature reserves can be fun if done safely. Here are some tips from the National Parks Board.
Take sufficient water and a fully charged mobile phone
Hike with a buddy, or let family members know where you are if you decide to go alone
Don’t go off the trail
Don’t feed the animals, including boars, monkeys and birds
Don’t take plastic bags as monkeys and boars often associate these bags with food
Don’t blast music
Don’t touch or eat fruits found in the nature reserve as they could be poisonous
Stay away from water bodies
Don’t hike in the rain or during thunderstorms as the ground may be slippery and branches may fall
Don’t swing on vines. It is dangerous and some vines may have thorns that are hard to see at first glance