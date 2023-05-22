Hiking dos and don’ts Hiking in nature reserves can be fun if done safely. Here are some tips from the National Parks Board.

Take sufficient water and a fully charged mobile phone

Hike with a buddy, or let family members know where you are if you decide to go alone

Don’t go off the trail

Don’t feed the animals, including boars, monkeys and birds

Don’t take plastic bags as monkeys and boars often associate these bags with food

Don’t blast music

Don’t touch or eat fruits found in the nature reserve as they could be poisonous

Stay away from water bodies

Don’t hike in the rain or during thunderstorms as the ground may be slippery and branches may fall

Don’t swing on vines. It is dangerous and some vines may have thorns that are hard to see at first glance