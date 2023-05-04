From the archives: Sunsetting the Katong News Agency

Katong News Agency, which opened in 1955, closed its doors last year after 67 years in business. The 1,386 sq ft, two-storey shophouse was sold for $4.2 million, or at $3,029 per sq ft (psf), in December.
People familiar with Tanjong Katong will remember how the shop on 350 Tanjong Katong Road was once popular with parents and students for its extensive range of school textbooks, assessment books, novels, magazines and stationery. The iconic shop had catered to generations of students from nearby schools in the 1960s to 1990s.
Ms Pearl Lee, 33, a content manager who studied at Chung Cheng High School (Main) from 2001 to 2004, said: “it was the go-to place to while away time while waiting for the bus home. I would always end up buying something for fun — pens, sweets, chips, ice cream…
“It is sad to hear about KNA’s (Katong News Agency) closure, but I can’t say I’m surprised. I will miss its signature yellow signboard.”
Owner Mr Abdul Samad, 66, took over the store from his father in 2006. But for as long as the store has operated, it has left an impact on its owners, customers and neighbours.
