Isle be back

Instead of just doing a day tour to Nusa Penida from Bali, explore its many charms during a long weekend.
Nusa Penida’s natural attractions are so sublime, it is hard to believe it was a former penal colony.
There are coral and fish aplenty at the many snorkeling spots on the island.
And if you are lucky, you will see manta rays, too.
Most day trippers visit the western half of the island, but do not miss the eastern half, which has majestic vistas such as Diamond Beach.
Atuh Beach is a steep climb down, but worth the workout.
Savour island life with a stay in a boutique hotel on Nusa Penida or its sister islands, Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan.
Weekend Trip: Swim with mantas, see spectacular scenery in Nusa Penida, 40 minutes from Bali
