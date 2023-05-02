Isle be back Nusa Penida is worth more than a day trip from Bali.

Instead of just doing a day tour to Nusa Penida from Bali, explore its many charms during a long weekend.

Nusa Penida’s natural attractions are so sublime, it is hard to believe it was a former penal colony. ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEO

There are coral and fish aplenty at the many snorkeling spots on the island. VIDEO: STEPHANIE YEO

And if you are lucky, you will see manta rays, too. VIDEO: STEPHANIE YEO

Most day trippers visit the western half of the island, but do not miss the eastern half, which has majestic vistas such as Diamond Beach. ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEO

Atuh Beach is a steep climb down, but worth the workout. ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEO

Savour island life with a stay in a boutique hotel on Nusa Penida or its sister islands, Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan. PHOTO: BATU KARANG LEMBONGAN RESORT & SPA