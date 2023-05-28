Skip to main content

Barcelona’s best bars

The cocktail capital is home to three of the world’s top 10 bars

By Clara Lock |

Paradiso
Last year, Paradiso was ranked top of the World’s Best 50 Bars list, the first time any bar outside New York or London took that spot.
It is located behind a refrigerator door of a pastrami shop.
Drinks are presented theatrically – the cocktail equivalent of fine dining.
Sips
The action at Sips happens around an island counter instead of a bar.
Cocktails are fun and playful – edible bubbles taste like vanilla and passionfruit.
Two Schmucks
Laid-back Two Schmucks calls itself a “five-star dive bar”.
Order the tapas equivalent of a cocktail – a snacktini (€6)
Produced by:
  • Clara Lock
  • Eka Purnamasari Paramitha
  • Stephanie Adeline
  • Suzanne Liew
Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.
