Barcelona’s best bars

Last year, Paradiso was ranked top of the World’s Best 50 Bars list, the first time any bar outside New York or London took that spot.
It is located behind a refrigerator door of a pastrami shop.
Drinks are presented theatrically – the cocktail equivalent of fine dining.
The action at Sips happens around an island counter instead of a bar.
Cocktails are fun and playful – edible bubbles taste like vanilla and passionfruit.
Laid-back Two Schmucks calls itself a “five-star dive bar”.
Order the tapas equivalent of a cocktail – a snacktini (€6)
